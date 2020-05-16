All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1100 Colorado Blvd #201

1100 Colorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO 80206
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1 bed 1 bath Condo in Central Denver Location. - Come check out this incredible location. You are close to everything in central Denver, including a short drive to Downtown Denver, City park & Cheesman Park, Denver Botanic Gardens, Cherry Creek shopping district, Rose Medical Center & so much more. Trader Joe's is just a few blocks away. Step into the old world charm of this light and bright Condo with original wood flooring. The Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a gas stove. Some of the great features of this property are a secured entrance, large living room, 2 wall air conditioners, 1 car garage space for medium size car, large storage locker that adjoins the unit. Also included is a washer/dryer combo inside the unit along with an additional laundry facility in the building. The only utility you need to have in your name is electrical, the water, heat, trash and sewer are all included in the rent. Come see this before it's gone.

(RLNE5781400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 have any available units?
1100 Colorado Blvd #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 have?
Some of 1100 Colorado Blvd #201's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Colorado Blvd #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 offers parking.
Does 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 have a pool?
No, 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 have accessible units?
No, 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Colorado Blvd #201 does not have units with dishwashers.

