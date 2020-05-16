1100 Colorado Blvd #201

Amenities

1 bed 1 bath Condo in Central Denver Location. - Come check out this incredible location. You are close to everything in central Denver, including a short drive to Downtown Denver, City park & Cheesman Park, Denver Botanic Gardens, Cherry Creek shopping district, Rose Medical Center & so much more. Trader Joe's is just a few blocks away. Step into the old world charm of this light and bright Condo with original wood flooring. The Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a gas stove. Some of the great features of this property are a secured entrance, large living room, 2 wall air conditioners, 1 car garage space for medium size car, large storage locker that adjoins the unit. Also included is a washer/dryer combo inside the unit along with an additional laundry facility in the building. The only utility you need to have in your name is electrical, the water, heat, trash and sewer are all included in the rent. Come see this before it's gone.



