1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23

This Beautifully REMODELED 2-Story TOWNHOME has 2 Bedrooms, 1-1/2 Baths and 2 Parking Spaces ~ the First Floor has Lovely Wood Floors, a Formal Dining Room, a Great Kitchen and the Living Room which opens to a Large Private Patio overlooking a Beautiful COURTYARD with Lovely Trees and a Picnic Area ~ the Impressive Kitchen has New Hickory Cabinets, Granite Counters and Stainless-Steel Appliances ~ Upstairs are Two Large Bedrooms plus a Full Bath with Jetted Tub ~ there is a Half-Bath on the First Floor and a Full-size WASHER & DRYER ~ Central AC ~ Extra Storage off of the Patio ~ One Well-behaved Adult Dog under 30 pounds allowed with owner's approval (extra fee/deposit).



TWO PARKING SPACES included (one covered) ~ AWESOME LOCATION on Parker Rd just East of Quebec and West of Mississippi ~ Easy Access to Lowry, Glendale, DTC, Cherry Creek, Stapleton ~ the Highline Canal ~ and much more.



AVAILABLE: July 9

ADDRESS: 1060 S. Parker Road, Denver CO (Fountain Court Townhomes)

RENT: $1550

DEPOSIT: $1550

LEASE TERM: 12 months

PETS: One Well-behaved Adult Dog under 30 pounds allowed with owner's approval (extra fee/deposit)



*** For a showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at ptheobold@irdenver.com.



www.irdenver.com