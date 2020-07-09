All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23

1060 South Parker Road · (303) 618-6378
Location

1060 South Parker Road, Denver, CO 80231
Windsor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
hot tub
This Beautifully REMODELED 2-Story TOWNHOME has 2 Bedrooms, 1-1/2 Baths and 2 Parking Spaces ~ the First Floor has Lovely Wood Floors, a Formal Dining Room, a Great Kitchen and the Living Room which opens to a Large Private Patio overlooking a Beautiful COURTYARD with Lovely Trees and a Picnic Area ~ the Impressive Kitchen has New Hickory Cabinets, Granite Counters and Stainless-Steel Appliances ~ Upstairs are Two Large Bedrooms plus a Full Bath with Jetted Tub ~ there is a Half-Bath on the First Floor and a Full-size WASHER & DRYER ~ Central AC ~ Extra Storage off of the Patio ~ One Well-behaved Adult Dog under 30 pounds allowed with owner's approval (extra fee/deposit).

TWO PARKING SPACES included (one covered) ~ AWESOME LOCATION on Parker Rd just East of Quebec and West of Mississippi ~ Easy Access to Lowry, Glendale, DTC, Cherry Creek, Stapleton ~ the Highline Canal ~ and much more.

AVAILABLE: July 9
ADDRESS: 1060 S. Parker Road, Denver CO (Fountain Court Townhomes)
RENT: $1550
DEPOSIT: $1550
LEASE TERM: 12 months
PETS: One Well-behaved Adult Dog under 30 pounds allowed with owner's approval (extra fee/deposit)

*** For a showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at ptheobold@irdenver.com.

www.irdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 have any available units?
1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 have?
Some of 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 currently offering any rent specials?
1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 is pet friendly.
Does 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 offer parking?
Yes, 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 offers parking.
Does 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 have a pool?
No, 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 does not have a pool.
Does 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 have accessible units?
No, 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 S Parker Rd Apt 23 has units with dishwashers.
