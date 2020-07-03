1050 Corona St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 12/01/19 Updated furnished apartment in Cap Hill - Property Id: 182110



Furnished 1 bed, 1 bath, plus den apartment located in the best part of Capitol Hill!



This updated second floor unit has large picture windows providing lots of natural light all year round. The open concept kitchen and living room is very spacious making it a perfect place to host family and friends. The den provides a large in-home office and extra living space. Laundry room is on site located just one floor down.



You will be located one block from King Soopers grocery store, Potager, Park Tavern, Snarfs and many more of Denvers top bars and restaurants! Only a few blocks from Cheesman park makes this a great location to easily visit the park at any time. There is an enclosed yard on the premises which is a convenient area to exercise your pet.



Minimum Requirements:

No smoking in unit

No previous evictions

Income must be 3x monthly rent

Credit score must be 601 or higher

