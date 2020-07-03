All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

1050 Corona St

1050 Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Corona Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 12/01/19 Updated furnished apartment in Cap Hill - Property Id: 182110

Furnished 1 bed, 1 bath, plus den apartment located in the best part of Capitol Hill!

This updated second floor unit has large picture windows providing lots of natural light all year round. The open concept kitchen and living room is very spacious making it a perfect place to host family and friends. The den provides a large in-home office and extra living space. Laundry room is on site located just one floor down.

You will be located one block from King Soopers grocery store, Potager, Park Tavern, Snarfs and many more of Denvers top bars and restaurants! Only a few blocks from Cheesman park makes this a great location to easily visit the park at any time. There is an enclosed yard on the premises which is a convenient area to exercise your pet.

Minimum Requirements:
No smoking in unit
No previous evictions
Income must be 3x monthly rent
Credit score must be 601 or higher
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/182110p
Property Id 182110

(RLNE5341999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Corona St have any available units?
1050 Corona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Corona St have?
Some of 1050 Corona St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Corona St currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Corona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Corona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Corona St is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Corona St offer parking?
No, 1050 Corona St does not offer parking.
Does 1050 Corona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Corona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Corona St have a pool?
No, 1050 Corona St does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Corona St have accessible units?
No, 1050 Corona St does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Corona St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Corona St has units with dishwashers.

