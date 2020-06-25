All apartments in Denver
1038 Raleigh St.

1038 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Stunning duplex at the end of cul de sac in central Denver. Close to downtown, parks, schools, shopping and Sloan's Lake. Just steps away from Dry Gulch Park and the Perry St light rail station. Granite counter tops, newer paint, newer cabinets, and big windows. This property is close to new from top to bottom. 4 big bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms make this a perfect home for family or friends. The backyard has ample space and a nice view of downtown Denver.

SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. No pets, no smoking.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Raleigh St. have any available units?
1038 Raleigh St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1038 Raleigh St. currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Raleigh St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Raleigh St. pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Raleigh St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1038 Raleigh St. offer parking?
No, 1038 Raleigh St. does not offer parking.
Does 1038 Raleigh St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Raleigh St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Raleigh St. have a pool?
No, 1038 Raleigh St. does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Raleigh St. have accessible units?
No, 1038 Raleigh St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Raleigh St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 Raleigh St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 Raleigh St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1038 Raleigh St. does not have units with air conditioning.
