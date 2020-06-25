1038 Raleigh St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities accepts section 8

Stunning duplex at the end of cul de sac in central Denver. Close to downtown, parks, schools, shopping and Sloan's Lake. Just steps away from Dry Gulch Park and the Perry St light rail station. Granite counter tops, newer paint, newer cabinets, and big windows. This property is close to new from top to bottom. 4 big bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms make this a perfect home for family or friends. The backyard has ample space and a nice view of downtown Denver.



SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. No pets, no smoking.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.