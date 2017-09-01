1034 S. Corona St.

Amenities
***LOCATION*** Only 1 block to WASH PARK Corona is a great street. This is a charming bungalow with refinished wood floors, newer paint, carpet, blinds, landscaping, and more. Main level features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath.
The basement houses the 3rd bedroom with builtin shelves from one end to the other, another bathroom and a full kitchen of its own.
There is a large yard out back with a one car garage. There is also plenty of street parking available.
Washer/Dryer included.
Pets are conditional.