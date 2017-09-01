1034 S. Corona St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***LOCATION*** Only 1 block to WASH PARK Corona is a great street. This is a charming bungalow with refinished wood floors, newer paint, carpet, blinds, landscaping, and more. Main level features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath.



The basement houses the 3rd bedroom with builtin shelves from one end to the other, another bathroom and a full kitchen of its own.



There is a large yard out back with a one car garage. There is also plenty of street parking available.



Washer/Dryer included.



Pets are conditional.