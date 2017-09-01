All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1034 S. Corona St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1034 S. Corona St.
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:33 PM

1034 S. Corona St.

1034 South Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1034 South Corona Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***LOCATION*** Only 1 block to WASH PARK Corona is a great street. This is a charming bungalow with refinished wood floors, newer paint, carpet, blinds, landscaping, and more. Main level features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath.

The basement houses the 3rd bedroom with builtin shelves from one end to the other, another bathroom and a full kitchen of its own.

There is a large yard out back with a one car garage. There is also plenty of street parking available.

Washer/Dryer included.

Pets are conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 S. Corona St. have any available units?
1034 S. Corona St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 S. Corona St. have?
Some of 1034 S. Corona St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 S. Corona St. currently offering any rent specials?
1034 S. Corona St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 S. Corona St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 S. Corona St. is pet friendly.
Does 1034 S. Corona St. offer parking?
Yes, 1034 S. Corona St. offers parking.
Does 1034 S. Corona St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1034 S. Corona St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 S. Corona St. have a pool?
No, 1034 S. Corona St. does not have a pool.
Does 1034 S. Corona St. have accessible units?
No, 1034 S. Corona St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 S. Corona St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 S. Corona St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University