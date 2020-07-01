All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 29 2019 at 6:16 PM

10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1

10276 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10276 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2014 Construction Town Home, Walk to Everything!

FIRST MONTH HALF OFF WITH A MOVE IN BEFORE DECEMBER 25TH!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately! Or up to 30 days out.
PET RESTRICTIONS: 2 dogs negotiable with size and breed approval

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Awesome Stapleton location - walk across the street to restaurants, bars, Starbucks, King Soopers, and more!
* Walking distance to Rec Center
* 2014 construction
* Luxury finishes
* Large balcony
* Custom closets, walk-in closet in master
* In ceiling surround sound speakers
* Attached 2-car garage with fast track organizational system!
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: No private lawn.
LAWN CARE: HOA covers lawn maintenance.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
APPLICATION FEE USE DISCLOSURE: $18 used for background, credit, and eviction reports, $32 used for processing and screening labor.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 offers parking.
Does 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10276 Martin Luther King Boulevard - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

