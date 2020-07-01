All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:36 AM

1024 31st St

1024 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1024 31st Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A lovely 3 bedroom Curtis Park, Denver home on the edge of the RiNo arts district, located directly across from the Park. Home features an incredible open floor plan on the main floor including large kitchen, great room, gas fireplace, study, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and high end cabinets. Huge master suite, large walk in closet and attached master bathroom. Other features of home include a 2 car detached garage, large unfinished basement for plenty of storage, private backyard with garden boxes, washer/dryer, A/C.

Pet Friendly, No Smoking. Trash/Recycling included also included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: 2 Car Detached Garage, A/C, Granite Countertops, Gas Fireplace, Large Master Suite, Private Backyard, Across from Park, Washer, Dryer, Hardwood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 31st St have any available units?
1024 31st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 31st St have?
Some of 1024 31st St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
1024 31st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 31st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 31st St is pet friendly.
Does 1024 31st St offer parking?
Yes, 1024 31st St offers parking.
Does 1024 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 31st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 31st St have a pool?
No, 1024 31st St does not have a pool.
Does 1024 31st St have accessible units?
No, 1024 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 31st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 31st St does not have units with dishwashers.

