1024 31st St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A lovely 3 bedroom Curtis Park, Denver home on the edge of the RiNo arts district, located directly across from the Park. Home features an incredible open floor plan on the main floor including large kitchen, great room, gas fireplace, study, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and high end cabinets. Huge master suite, large walk in closet and attached master bathroom. Other features of home include a 2 car detached garage, large unfinished basement for plenty of storage, private backyard with garden boxes, washer/dryer, A/C.



Pet Friendly, No Smoking. Trash/Recycling included also included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.



Amenities: 2 Car Detached Garage, A/C, Granite Countertops, Gas Fireplace, Large Master Suite, Private Backyard, Across from Park, Washer, Dryer, Hardwood Floors