Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

1021 30th Street Available 07/03/20 Available Now - 2Bedroom/1Bathroom Near RiNo! - This completely updated 2bedroom/1bathroom home sits just across the street from Curtis Park, and nearby vibrant RiNo and Ballpark neighborhoods. Beautiful designer finishes include contemporary lighting, granite countertops and stainless appliances. The hardwood floors, big windows and open floor plan allow for great natural light throughout the home.



Enjoy the weather year-around on your back or covered front porch. Curtis Park is located just across the street, and your choice of coffee shops, breweries, and restaurants are just minutes away!



This turn-key home comes with central a/c and washer/dryer. An additional 300sqft of storage space is available in the unfinished basement. Water, sewer, trash and landscaping are included in the rent. Tenants will be responsible for gas, electric and snow removal. A pet may be considered with an additional refundable pet deposit.



"THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNTIL IT BECOMES VACANT AT THE END OF JUNE."



VIDEO TOUR OF HOME: https://youtu.be/X6EU28ppO2s



(RLNE4761335)