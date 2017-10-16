All apartments in Denver
1021 30th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

1021 30th Street

1021 30th Street · (303) 736-2757
Location

1021 30th Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 30th Street · Avail. Jul 3

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
1021 30th Street Available 07/03/20 Available Now - 2Bedroom/1Bathroom Near RiNo! - This completely updated 2bedroom/1bathroom home sits just across the street from Curtis Park, and nearby vibrant RiNo and Ballpark neighborhoods. Beautiful designer finishes include contemporary lighting, granite countertops and stainless appliances. The hardwood floors, big windows and open floor plan allow for great natural light throughout the home.

Enjoy the weather year-around on your back or covered front porch. Curtis Park is located just across the street, and your choice of coffee shops, breweries, and restaurants are just minutes away!

This turn-key home comes with central a/c and washer/dryer. An additional 300sqft of storage space is available in the unfinished basement. Water, sewer, trash and landscaping are included in the rent. Tenants will be responsible for gas, electric and snow removal. A pet may be considered with an additional refundable pet deposit.

"THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNTIL IT BECOMES VACANT AT THE END OF JUNE."

VIDEO TOUR OF HOME: https://youtu.be/X6EU28ppO2s

(RLNE4761335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 30th Street have any available units?
1021 30th Street has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 30th Street have?
Some of 1021 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1021 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1021 30th Street offer parking?
No, 1021 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1021 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 30th Street have a pool?
No, 1021 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1021 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 1021 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
