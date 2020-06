Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Come see this unique offering in West Villa Park. Just minutes away from the light-rail and the open space of Dry Gulch Park. Two bathrooms, one for each bedroom as well as two separate yard areas on each side of the property. This unit also comes with hookups for a washer and dryer. Call to set your viewing today.