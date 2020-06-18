All apartments in Denver
1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson

1002 East Bayaud Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1002 East Bayaud Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
1 Bedroom near Speer - Property Id: 139755

Situated in one of Denver's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods, Country Club Towers and Gardens offers everything you could possibly want in a luxury apartment community - Washington Park / Cherry Creek location, amazing city and mountain views, unique floor plans and steps to some of the best places to shop and play in Denver.
Enjoy high-rise living at its finest with our one- and two-bedroom floor plans with private balconies, breathtaking city or mountain views, and spacious floor plans. Contact us today for information on apartments in Cherry Creek, CO!
Built in the 1940s, and an actual historic landmark of Denver, the Country Club Gardens community is one of a kind. Our vintage cottage apartments have large floor plans with hardwood floors, luscious garden landscaping, individual balconies with courtyard views and a community feel like none other.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139755
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson have any available units?
1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson have?
Some of 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson currently offering any rent specials?
1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson is pet friendly.
Does 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson offer parking?
No, 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson does not offer parking.
Does 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson have a pool?
No, 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson does not have a pool.
Does 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson have accessible units?
No, 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 E Bayaud Ave Emerson has units with dishwashers.

