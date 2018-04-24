1 Pearl Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill internet access

Looking for Summer Tenant: Ideally Working Professional, Traveling Nurse, or Mature Student Intern. Unit available Mid-May to Early-August 2019.



Superior location in West Washington Park (Speer Neighborhood). TOP FLOOR, END UNIT. Private condo living with no one above and no shared bedroom walls. Quiet neighbors. Offered FULLY FURNISHED for summer tenant.



Well-designed open floor plan with wood floors in Great Room. Two balconies: one West facing in the living room provides mountain and city views through the beautiful tree-tops and a 2nd balcony in the bedroom with southern views. Convenient built-in desk. Amazing kitchen with gorgeous dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters & undermount sink. Furnished with Wood Table + Two Chairs and Two Bar Stools. Stylish bath with great tilework and cabinetry. Separate bedroom increases spacious feel. Neutral paint. Fantastic natural light throughout the condo!



Utilities included with exception of electric. High speed internet optional at my rate of $40/mo.



On-site free laundry. Community patio with free gas grill. Desirable, hip neighborhood just one block from Italian food, multiple coffee shops, and local bars - close to Wash Park!