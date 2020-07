Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard lobby

Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes provides upscale living in the perfect uptown location. Our spacious units, park-like setting, and exceptional customer service make our pet-friendly community one of the best places to live in Colorado Springs, Colorado!



At Yorkshire Square, you'll discover two-story townhomes with large 2 & 3-bedroom floor plans. Each unit has wonderful amenities, including a convenient washer and dryer, storage shed in your patio area, and energy efficient windows. Luxury units are also available that have been recently upgraded with modern stainless steel appliances, refinished countertops, and updated flooring.



Yorkshire Square is in a great location in the Yorkshire neighborhood bordering Cottonwood Creek. Our quiet community is very close to modern day conveniences. Walk to Sprout's Farmers Market or King Soopers to pick up groceries, get craft supplies at Hobby Lobby, or grab a pizza at Papa Murphy's. Transportation is a breeze, especially when almost ever