The Oasis Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

The Oasis Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1495 Farnham Pt · (719) 602-7525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Kissing Camels

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1380-107 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,387

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 1475-204 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,444

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 1390-206 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1375-306 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,717

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 1475-103 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 1475-106 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,773

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Oasis Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
sauna
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Your pet-friendly Colorado Springs community features a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and a gorgeous year-round heated pool with majestic views to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. Inside your newly renovated one or two bedroom apartment, you’ll find new cabinets with granite-style countertops and stainless appliances, hardwood-style floors, soaring ceilings with ceiling fans, cozy fireplaces, attached garages, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and private balconies and patios.

Located in northwest Colorado Springs just up the hill from Fillmore and I 25, The Oasis Apartment Homes is easily accessible to shops, restaurants, local business centers, downtown Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs. Visit us today to discover the new standard in Colorado Springs apartments at The Oasis Apartments.

Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per apartment
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 (under 45 lbs) or $75 (over 45 lbs)/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit 70 lbs.
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in select leases. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Oasis Apartments have any available units?
The Oasis Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,387 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does The Oasis Apartments have?
Some of The Oasis Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Oasis Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Oasis Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Oasis Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Oasis Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Oasis Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Oasis Apartments offers parking.
Does The Oasis Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Oasis Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Oasis Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Oasis Apartments has a pool.
Does The Oasis Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Oasis Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Oasis Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Oasis Apartments has units with dishwashers.

