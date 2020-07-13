Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments fire pit internet access lobby online portal package receiving sauna

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Your pet-friendly Colorado Springs community features a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and a gorgeous year-round heated pool with majestic views to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. Inside your newly renovated one or two bedroom apartment, you’ll find new cabinets with granite-style countertops and stainless appliances, hardwood-style floors, soaring ceilings with ceiling fans, cozy fireplaces, attached garages, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and private balconies and patios.



Located in northwest Colorado Springs just up the hill from Fillmore and I 25, The Oasis Apartment Homes is easily accessible to shops, restaurants, local business centers, downtown Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs. Visit us today to discover the new standard in Colorado Springs apartments at The Oasis Apartments.



Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.