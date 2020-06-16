Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells

Amenities

parking recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home is located in the Rockrimmon area. In-School District 20. It has fresh new paint, carpets, and an updated kitchen. Two parking spots, one of which is covered. Gas Fireplace. Low maintenance and absolutely perfect. See it today while it is still available.

