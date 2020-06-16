All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:21 PM

Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells

6204 Colony Circle · (719) 650-7290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6204 Colony Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Rockrimmon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home is located in the Rockrimmon area. In-School District 20. It has fresh new paint, carpets, and an updated kitchen. Two parking spots, one of which is covered. Gas Fireplace. Low maintenance and absolutely perfect. See it today while it is still available.
This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home is located in the Rockrimmon area. In-School District 20. It has fresh new paint, carpets, and an updated kitchen. Two parking spots, one of which is covered. Gas Fireplace. Low maintenance and absolutely perfect. See it today while it is still available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells have any available units?
Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells have?
Some of Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells currently offering any rent specials?
Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells pet-friendly?
No, Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells offer parking?
Yes, Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells does offer parking.
Does Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells have a pool?
No, Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells does not have a pool.
Does Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells have accessible units?
No, Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells does not have accessible units.
Does Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells have units with dishwashers?
No, Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells does not have units with dishwashers.
