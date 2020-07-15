All apartments in Colorado Springs
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes

929 Arcturus Drive · (719) 399-4978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Skyway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5F · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 865 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
package receiving
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home. Whether you’re relocating to the area or just moving across town, be sure to check out an apartment in Colorado, Springs, CO, that’s part of our community. Enjoy a comfortable home and a wide range of amenities in an excellent location for work, school, and play.

Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments feature all the comforts of home. Whether you love to cook or prefer to reheat leftovers from your favorite bistro, you’ll appreciate your modern kitchen, complete with energy-efficient appliances including a dishwasher, ample cabinets, roomy counters, and an eat-in dining area. You’ll love our cool air conditioning during the warm summers and our abundant closet space year round. Ask about our special apartments with stunning mountain views, fully remodeled kitchens with granite countertops, wood-burning fireplaces, and other high-end features.

Step outs

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: NoAggressive Breeds, 25 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes have any available units?
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes have?
Some of Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
