914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203.

Amenities

This one will go quick! Condo located on the Southwest part of town - close to shopping, movie theater, and restaurants! This unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer! Fireplace also included for those chilly evenings and air conditioning for the Summer days! A detached garage is also included with this unit. 922 sq. ft. of living space. District 2 Schools. Water, waste water, and trash pickup included in the price of rent. One cat may be allowed with additional deposit. Sorry, no dogs. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905



This property is available for move in on 7/28/20



This property is still occupied by the current Resident. Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to show this property until the current Resident vacates. We are still accepting applications on the property and are open to renting 'sight unseen.' Showings will be available once the current Resident vacates. Thank you for your understanding.