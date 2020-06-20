All apartments in Colorado Springs
914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203

914 Tenderfoot Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

914 Tenderfoot Hill Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Cheyenne Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
This one will go quick! Condo located on the Southwest part of town - close to shopping, movie theater, and restaurants! This unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer! Fireplace also included for those chilly evenings and air conditioning for the Summer days! A detached garage is also included with this unit. 922 sq. ft. of living space. District 2 Schools. Water, waste water, and trash pickup included in the price of rent. One cat may be allowed with additional deposit. Sorry, no dogs. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

This property is available for move in on 7/28/20

This property is still occupied by the current Resident. Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to show this property until the current Resident vacates. We are still accepting applications on the property and are open to renting 'sight unseen.' Showings will be available once the current Resident vacates. Thank you for your understanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 have any available units?
914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 have?
Some of 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 currently offering any rent specials?
914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 is pet friendly.
Does 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 offer parking?
Yes, 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 does offer parking.
Does 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 have a pool?
No, 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 does not have a pool.
Does 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 have accessible units?
No, 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Tenderfoot Hill Road #203 has units with dishwashers.

