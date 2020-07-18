875 Redemption Pt

Amenities

Available 07/25/20 New! #1 School Dist. 12, near Ft. Carson/Downtown - Property Id: 137415



This new home has 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, an upstairs loft and a basement rec room. This home is located in Cheyenne Heights in SW Colorado Springs. Easy access to I-25, Downtown, Fort Carson & other military installations, and within walking distance to Cheyenne Mt. Jr. High and High School inside Cheyenne Mt. School District 12 boundaries. (#1 district in the state!) Near the famous Broadmoor resort and multiple other attractions. Within minutes of the mountains! Cheyenne Heights is close to recreation, shopping, dining, military bases. Being in an established desired area coupled with the luxury and comfort of a new house is truly the perfect combination! #Southwest Is Best. RENT/ RENT TO OWN/PURCHASE. Reach out for rental info or sales price/exercise option information. Additional homes coming soon. Deposit $5000, can be divided into 2 payments with first and second month's rent if needed. I year lease minimum with option to renew if lease terms are in good standing.

No Pets Allowed



