Colorado Springs, CO
875 Redemption Pt
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

875 Redemption Pt

875 Redemption Pt · (719) 310-1645
Location

875 Redemption Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Skyway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2495 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,495

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2603 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Available 07/25/20 New! #1 School Dist. 12, near Ft. Carson/Downtown - Property Id: 137415

This new home has 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, an upstairs loft and a basement rec room. This home is located in Cheyenne Heights in SW Colorado Springs. Easy access to I-25, Downtown, Fort Carson & other military installations, and within walking distance to Cheyenne Mt. Jr. High and High School inside Cheyenne Mt. School District 12 boundaries. (#1 district in the state!) Near the famous Broadmoor resort and multiple other attractions. Within minutes of the mountains! Cheyenne Heights is close to recreation, shopping, dining, military bases. Being in an established desired area coupled with the luxury and comfort of a new house is truly the perfect combination! #Southwest Is Best. RENT/ RENT TO OWN/PURCHASE. Reach out for rental info or sales price/exercise option information. Additional homes coming soon. Deposit $5000, can be divided into 2 payments with first and second month's rent if needed. I year lease minimum with option to renew if lease terms are in good standing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/875-redemption-pt-colorado-springs-co/137415
Property Id 137415

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5957742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 Redemption Pt have any available units?
875 Redemption Pt has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 Redemption Pt have?
Some of 875 Redemption Pt's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 Redemption Pt currently offering any rent specials?
875 Redemption Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 Redemption Pt pet-friendly?
No, 875 Redemption Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 875 Redemption Pt offer parking?
No, 875 Redemption Pt does not offer parking.
Does 875 Redemption Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 Redemption Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 Redemption Pt have a pool?
No, 875 Redemption Pt does not have a pool.
Does 875 Redemption Pt have accessible units?
No, 875 Redemption Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 875 Redemption Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 Redemption Pt has units with dishwashers.
