Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:21 PM

821 South Weber Street

821 South Weber Street · (719) 283-6680
Location

821 South Weber Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Downtown Colorado Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2371 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Available move in date September 1, 2020

PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THROUGH OUR COMPANY WEBSITE www.progressivepropertygroup.com UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTAL PROPERTIES PAGE.

Amazing 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,371 square foot townhome was built in 2004 and is in highly desirable Lowell District near Downtown. Unit is full of amenities attached 2-car garage, powder room on the first level, plenty of closet space and an office/den/bonus room located on first floor. Kitchen/dining/living room are located on second floor with granite countertops, breakfast bar, classic black appliances, easy to maintain hardwood floors , gas fireplace in the living room, large deck off of by kitchen and balcony by living room with amazing views of the mountains. All three bedrooms are located on the third floor and additional balcony, large master bedroom comes with a walk in closet and 5-piece bathroom with Jacuzzi. There are two full bath, washer/dryer on the third level. Two half bath located on first and second floor. The home is nestled in a lovely neighborhood surrounded by shopping centers, grocery stores, gas station stations, country clubs, hiking/bike trails and local parks perfect for the upcoming warm weathers and long days.

Amenities and Features
-Kitchen includes classic black appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in-microwave, stove/oven and disposal
-Breakfast bar with double stainless sink
-Gas Fireplace
-5-piece bath with Jacuzzi in master bath
-Easy to maintain hardwood and carpet floors
-Ceiling fans and Central Air Condition
-Spacious ample storage and spacious rooms
-Washer/dryer in unit
-Attached 2-car garage and Street Parking
-HOA community
-Trash services included in rent
-Lawn care and maintenance provided for by HOA
-Snow removal services provided for by HOA

UTILITY INFORMATION
*Tenant must have all utilities in their name and pay directly to Colorado Spring Utility

Move in Special: : Military receives half off of application fee with valid military I.D.
Year Built: 2004
Floor(s): 3

Restrictions
Housing Assistance: Not Available
Dogs: No
Cats: Ok
Pet Fee of $150, Pet Deposit of $150

Smoking: No Smoking

Lease Details
12-month lease available
Section 8: Housing Assistance Not Accepted
Date Available: 9/1/2020

Area Information
Located Near: I-25, Downtown, Old Colorado City, Manitou Springs, Fort Carson, Nevada, Tejon Street, Memorial Park and American the Beautiful Park Fantasy
Cross Street: S. Weber Street and E. Las Animas Street
Schools: District 11

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 South Weber Street have any available units?
821 South Weber Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 South Weber Street have?
Some of 821 South Weber Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 South Weber Street currently offering any rent specials?
821 South Weber Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 South Weber Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 South Weber Street is pet friendly.
Does 821 South Weber Street offer parking?
Yes, 821 South Weber Street offers parking.
Does 821 South Weber Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 South Weber Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 South Weber Street have a pool?
No, 821 South Weber Street does not have a pool.
Does 821 South Weber Street have accessible units?
No, 821 South Weber Street does not have accessible units.
Does 821 South Weber Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 South Weber Street has units with dishwashers.
