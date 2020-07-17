821 South Weber Street

Amenities

Available move in date September 1, 2020



Amazing 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,371 square foot townhome was built in 2004 and is in highly desirable Lowell District near Downtown. Unit is full of amenities attached 2-car garage, powder room on the first level, plenty of closet space and an office/den/bonus room located on first floor. Kitchen/dining/living room are located on second floor with granite countertops, breakfast bar, classic black appliances, easy to maintain hardwood floors , gas fireplace in the living room, large deck off of by kitchen and balcony by living room with amazing views of the mountains. All three bedrooms are located on the third floor and additional balcony, large master bedroom comes with a walk in closet and 5-piece bathroom with Jacuzzi. There are two full bath, washer/dryer on the third level. Two half bath located on first and second floor. The home is nestled in a lovely neighborhood surrounded by shopping centers, grocery stores, gas station stations, country clubs, hiking/bike trails and local parks perfect for the upcoming warm weathers and long days.



Amenities and Features

-Kitchen includes classic black appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in-microwave, stove/oven and disposal

-Breakfast bar with double stainless sink

-Gas Fireplace

-5-piece bath with Jacuzzi in master bath

-Easy to maintain hardwood and carpet floors

-Ceiling fans and Central Air Condition

-Spacious ample storage and spacious rooms

-Washer/dryer in unit

-Attached 2-car garage and Street Parking

-HOA community

-Trash services included in rent

-Lawn care and maintenance provided for by HOA

-Snow removal services provided for by HOA



UTILITY INFORMATION

*Tenant must have all utilities in their name and pay directly to Colorado Spring Utility



Move in Special: : Military receives half off of application fee with valid military I.D.

Year Built: 2004

Floor(s): 3



Restrictions

Housing Assistance: Not Available

Dogs: No

Cats: Ok

Pet Fee of $150, Pet Deposit of $150



Smoking: No Smoking



Lease Details

12-month lease available

Section 8: Housing Assistance Not Accepted

Date Available: 9/1/2020



Area Information

Located Near: I-25, Downtown, Old Colorado City, Manitou Springs, Fort Carson, Nevada, Tejon Street, Memorial Park and American the Beautiful Park Fantasy

Cross Street: S. Weber Street and E. Las Animas Street

Schools: District 11



Contact us to schedule a showing.