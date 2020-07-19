Amenities

8080 Pumice Point Available 08/14/20 BRAND NEW RANCH HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours. Upon approval of the application the deposit is due in certified check or money order. Please look at our website for information regarding this property at WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM



THIS RANCHER WITH FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT HAS MASTER BEDROOM WITH 5 PIECE BATH ON MAIN LEVEL, PLUS OFFICE, TWO BEDROOMS WITH BATH AND VERY LARGE FAMILY ROOM IN THE BASEMENT, ALL APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE WASHER AND DRYER. TRASH AND EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN THE HOA THAT IS PAID BY THE OWNER.



School district 49



1 SMALL MATURE DOG ONLY , under 30lbs with an additional deposit of $500.00



Directions: East from Marksheffel Road between Barnes Road and North Carefree



***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5177195)