8080 Pumice Point
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

8080 Pumice Point

8080 Pumice Pt · No Longer Available
Location

8080 Pumice Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80927

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
8080 Pumice Point Available 08/14/20 BRAND NEW RANCH HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours. Upon approval of the application the deposit is due in certified check or money order. Please look at our website for information regarding this property at WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM

THIS RANCHER WITH FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT HAS MASTER BEDROOM WITH 5 PIECE BATH ON MAIN LEVEL, PLUS OFFICE, TWO BEDROOMS WITH BATH AND VERY LARGE FAMILY ROOM IN THE BASEMENT, ALL APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE WASHER AND DRYER. TRASH AND EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN THE HOA THAT IS PAID BY THE OWNER.

School district 49

1 SMALL MATURE DOG ONLY , under 30lbs with an additional deposit of $500.00

Directions: East from Marksheffel Road between Barnes Road and North Carefree

***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8080 Pumice Point have any available units?
8080 Pumice Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 8080 Pumice Point currently offering any rent specials?
8080 Pumice Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8080 Pumice Point pet-friendly?
No, 8080 Pumice Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 8080 Pumice Point offer parking?
No, 8080 Pumice Point does not offer parking.
Does 8080 Pumice Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8080 Pumice Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8080 Pumice Point have a pool?
No, 8080 Pumice Point does not have a pool.
Does 8080 Pumice Point have accessible units?
No, 8080 Pumice Point does not have accessible units.
Does 8080 Pumice Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 8080 Pumice Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8080 Pumice Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8080 Pumice Point has units with air conditioning.
