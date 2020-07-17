All apartments in Colorado Springs
7910 Chancellor Dr
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:15 AM

7910 Chancellor Dr

7910 Chancellor Drive · (719) 377-9084
Location

7910 Chancellor Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!
4+ BR | 3.5 BA | 2-car GAR | Rent = $2100
Total Sq. Ft = 3218| Finished Sq. Ft = 3162
Sprinkler System | Central A/C | Washer + Dryer NOT included
Schools: D-20 Academy | Prairie Hills Elem | Timberview MS | Liberty HS

Spacious 4+ BR home located in D-20. Dreamy kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, custom glass bar, plus stainless steel appliances including a 6-burner gas cook top. With mature landscaping surrounding the house, tranquil mountain views from the back, and convenient access to the AF Academy, D-20 schools and shopping, this home will be hard to resist. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 Chancellor Dr have any available units?
7910 Chancellor Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 7910 Chancellor Dr have?
Some of 7910 Chancellor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 Chancellor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7910 Chancellor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 Chancellor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7910 Chancellor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 7910 Chancellor Dr offer parking?
No, 7910 Chancellor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7910 Chancellor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7910 Chancellor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 Chancellor Dr have a pool?
No, 7910 Chancellor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7910 Chancellor Dr have accessible units?
No, 7910 Chancellor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 Chancellor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7910 Chancellor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
