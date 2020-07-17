7910 Chancellor Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!

4+ BR | 3.5 BA | 2-car GAR | Rent = $2100

Total Sq. Ft = 3218| Finished Sq. Ft = 3162

Sprinkler System | Central A/C | Washer + Dryer NOT included

Schools: D-20 Academy | Prairie Hills Elem | Timberview MS | Liberty HS



Spacious 4+ BR home located in D-20. Dreamy kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, custom glass bar, plus stainless steel appliances including a 6-burner gas cook top. With mature landscaping surrounding the house, tranquil mountain views from the back, and convenient access to the AF Academy, D-20 schools and shopping, this home will be hard to resist. Call today!