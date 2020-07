Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Cozy 3 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 320946



Gorgeous turn of the century 3 bed 1 bath. This home has undergone recents up dates to include new paint, flooring, and brushed nickel accents. Conveniently located downtown close to restaurants parks and the night life. Also just 2 minutes to I-25 and Memorial Park. Tall trees surround the property and a fenced front yard with a dog run. Also has a 1 car detached garage that is perfect for storage. Off street parking for multiple vehicles. The kitchen features a gas burning range/oven. Home has a washer and dryer so no more trips to the laundromat. Trash and recycling are free. $1595 month and a $1595 security deposit. Pet Friendly!! To schedule a tour call 719 339-0728, ask for Mike. Good Homes for Good People

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/715-e-costilla-st-colorado-springs-co/320946

