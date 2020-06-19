7125 Ash Creek Hts #103

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2 Bedroom In Gated Community - Dont miss out on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in a gated community. This property is located off of North Peterson Rd. Convenient to local shopping, entertainment and schools. One designated parking spot available with extra guest spots. Laundry room in unit, double wide fridge, private patio with storage and large walk in closets.



Tenant pay all utilities.

Small dog allowed with owner approval.



Requirements for being accepted as a tenant with RE/MAX Real Estate Group:



No felony convictions in the last 5 years

No evictions in the last 5 years

Minimum credit score of 600

Income must be at least 3 times the rent amount

If dogs are accepted, they must not be an aggressive breed



No Pets Allowed



