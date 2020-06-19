All apartments in Colorado Springs
7125 Ash Creek Hts #103
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

7125 Ash Creek Hts #103

7125 Ash Creek Heights · (719) 260-4990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7125 Ash Creek Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Amenities

2 Bedroom In Gated Community - Dont miss out on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in a gated community. This property is located off of North Peterson Rd. Convenient to local shopping, entertainment and schools. One designated parking spot available with extra guest spots. Laundry room in unit, double wide fridge, private patio with storage and large walk in closets.

Check out this gem before its gone.

Tenant pay all utilities.
Small dog allowed with owner approval.

Requirements for being accepted as a tenant with RE/MAX Real Estate Group:

No felony convictions in the last 5 years
No evictions in the last 5 years
Minimum credit score of 600
Income must be at least 3 times the rent amount
If dogs are accepted, they must not be an aggressive breed

"HB 19-1106 Compliance:

For our company, the hard costs associated with running an application include but are not limited to: paying our third-
party software provider for credit, eviction, and criminal background history, paying our staff member(s) hourly to process
the application, and paying to provide our application processor with a physical desk space, along with software to
effectively perform all associated job duties. The labor/time associated with running an application typically includes
working with the applicant to ensure the application is completed, communicating with the prospective tenant throughout
the application processes, and working to obtain past rental housing references, proof of income, picture identification,
photos of pets, etcetera. Hourly staff/labor costs include benefits such as paid time off allotments and time blocked out for regular training.
Upon quantifying all costs and calculating the out of pocket expenses for running applications, we have determined that
it costs us around $120 per application for processing. However, for the sake of fairness and market competition, we
have lowered the rate charged to a flat $60 per adult applying for residence.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 have any available units?
7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 have?
Some of 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 currently offering any rent specials?
7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 is pet friendly.
Does 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 offer parking?
Yes, 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 does offer parking.
Does 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 have a pool?
No, 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 does not have a pool.
Does 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 have accessible units?
No, 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7125 Ash Creek Hts #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
