7055 Blazing Trail Drive

Lovely 4 bed/3.5 baths/2 car garage home situated on quiet cul-de-sac in Falcon School District 49! This updated home welcomes you with a large covered front porch with mature landscaping and unobstructed views of Pikes Peak and the front range! Enjoy the space of a grand living room with vaulted ceilings and move into the fully upgraded kitchen! Featuring wood floors, granite counters, a butcher block island, pantry, and stainless appliances, this kitchen has it all! The family room offers a combination of wood and carpet floors and walks out to the large deck and incredible views. A half-bath and laundry room are also found on the main level. Upstairs includes the large master bedroom with attached bath, double vanity, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms and a full bath are also upstairs. The partial basement is finished with a full bath, bedroom, bonus room, and walk out to the concrete patio and backyard. Comfort and convenience with A/C and auto sprinkler system! Enjoy the upgraded finishes and special details, including designer paint, in this beautiful home!