Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7055 Blazing Trail Drive

7055 Blazing Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7055 Blazing Trail Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Springs Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bed/3.5 baths/2 car garage home situated on quiet cul-de-sac in Falcon School District 49! This updated home welcomes you with a large covered front porch with mature landscaping and unobstructed views of Pikes Peak and the front range! Enjoy the space of a grand living room with vaulted ceilings and move into the fully upgraded kitchen! Featuring wood floors, granite counters, a butcher block island, pantry, and stainless appliances, this kitchen has it all! The family room offers a combination of wood and carpet floors and walks out to the large deck and incredible views. A half-bath and laundry room are also found on the main level. Upstairs includes the large master bedroom with attached bath, double vanity, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms and a full bath are also upstairs. The partial basement is finished with a full bath, bedroom, bonus room, and walk out to the concrete patio and backyard. Comfort and convenience with A/C and auto sprinkler system! Enjoy the upgraded finishes and special details, including designer paint, in this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7055 Blazing Trail Drive have any available units?
7055 Blazing Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 7055 Blazing Trail Drive have?
Some of 7055 Blazing Trail Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7055 Blazing Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7055 Blazing Trail Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7055 Blazing Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7055 Blazing Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 7055 Blazing Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7055 Blazing Trail Drive does offer parking.
Does 7055 Blazing Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7055 Blazing Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7055 Blazing Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 7055 Blazing Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7055 Blazing Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 7055 Blazing Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7055 Blazing Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7055 Blazing Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
