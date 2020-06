Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss out on this 5 bedroom 3.5 bath in desirable neighborhood. Walk into a large and spacious living room with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen opens to dining area and family room and has plenty of cabinet space along with an island. From kitchen and dining area, walk out into a fenced in backyard. Family room has a gas fireplace to cozy up to on those chilly CO nights. 1/2 bath occupies the main level along with laundry room. Travel upstairs to the master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and adjoining large 5- piece bathroom. 3 more bedrooms along with a full bathroom occupy the upper level. Basement has a large family/rec room with 1 large bedroom and full bathroom. This home has it all including a large patio for family time or entertaining. Close and easy access to military bases, shopping, and restaurants. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!