6265 Ashridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

* Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac awaits this BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED ranch style home*

*NEW! NEW! NEW! From the moment you enter, you'll notice every inch of this home has been impressively remolded from top to bottom!

* Walk into bright living area w/ vaulted ceilings, pull string faux wood blinds, new ceiling fan and a built in coat rack!

* Stunning eat-in kitchen boasting new whirlpool stainless steel appliances, gas range, new white cabinetry (ample cabinet space!),porcelain ceramic tile backsplash and double sink! * Spacious lower level master bedroom w/ laminate wood flooring, can lighting, his and her closets (one closet is a HUGE walk-in; both closets have built-ins) and attached private adjoining bathroom.

*WOW* Stunning bathroom remodel with new double vanity, walk-in shower w/ sitting ledge, shelves and natural tile *

* Bedroom # 2 on the main level features vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan and walk-in closet!

* Bedroom # 3 w/ new ceiling fan *

* Full bathroom on main level completely remodeled from top to bottom w/ new vanity, new shower tile new mirror! *

* Lower level family room boasting wood laminate flooring, can lighting, tons of storage and walk-out to 8x8 concrete patio! *

* Spacious main level laundry area w/ shelf *

* Large backyard w/ mature trees, privacy fence, beautiful floors and a deck/patio sitting area to choose from!*

* Central air conditioning and alarm system included! *

* Just around the corner from several D-49 schools, Sky Sox Baseball Club (fireworks can been seen on some Friday nights!) Stetson Hills open space and several parks.

* Established neighborhood in close proximity to Powers Blvd, dining, shopping and entertainment! *

* Sorry, no pets*

* THE REMODEL IS EVEN MORE STUNNING IN PERSON- MUST SEE!