Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

6265 Ashridge Court

6265 Ashridge Court · (719) 330-0286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6265 Ashridge Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2016 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
* Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac awaits this BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED ranch style home*
*NEW! NEW! NEW! From the moment you enter, you'll notice every inch of this home has been impressively remolded from top to bottom!
* Walk into bright living area w/ vaulted ceilings, pull string faux wood blinds, new ceiling fan and a built in coat rack!
* Stunning eat-in kitchen boasting new whirlpool stainless steel appliances, gas range, new white cabinetry (ample cabinet space!),porcelain ceramic tile backsplash and double sink! * Spacious lower level master bedroom w/ laminate wood flooring, can lighting, his and her closets (one closet is a HUGE walk-in; both closets have built-ins) and attached private adjoining bathroom.
*WOW* Stunning bathroom remodel with new double vanity, walk-in shower w/ sitting ledge, shelves and natural tile *
* Bedroom # 2 on the main level features vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan and walk-in closet!
* Bedroom # 3 w/ new ceiling fan *
* Full bathroom on main level completely remodeled from top to bottom w/ new vanity, new shower tile new mirror! *
* Lower level family room boasting wood laminate flooring, can lighting, tons of storage and walk-out to 8x8 concrete patio! *
* Spacious main level laundry area w/ shelf *
* Large backyard w/ mature trees, privacy fence, beautiful floors and a deck/patio sitting area to choose from!*
* Central air conditioning and alarm system included! *
* Just around the corner from several D-49 schools, Sky Sox Baseball Club (fireworks can been seen on some Friday nights!) Stetson Hills open space and several parks.
* Established neighborhood in close proximity to Powers Blvd, dining, shopping and entertainment! *
* Sorry, no pets*
* THE REMODEL IS EVEN MORE STUNNING IN PERSON- MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6265 Ashridge Court have any available units?
6265 Ashridge Court has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6265 Ashridge Court have?
Some of 6265 Ashridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6265 Ashridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
6265 Ashridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6265 Ashridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 6265 Ashridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 6265 Ashridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 6265 Ashridge Court does offer parking.
Does 6265 Ashridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6265 Ashridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6265 Ashridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 6265 Ashridge Court has a pool.
Does 6265 Ashridge Court have accessible units?
No, 6265 Ashridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6265 Ashridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6265 Ashridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
