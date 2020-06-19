All apartments in Colorado Springs
6055 Meadowbank Ln
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

6055 Meadowbank Ln

6055 Meadowbank Ln · (719) 243-6061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6055 Meadowbank Ln, Colorado Springs, CO 80925

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6055 Meadowbank Ln · Avail. Jul 6

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1482 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6055 Meadowbank Ln Available 07/06/20 Single Family Home For Rent in Lorson Ranch - Built just last year in 2019 and located in Lorson Ranch Covenant Metro District, this immaculate single-family home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and attached 2 -car garage over 1,400 square feet with fenced in backyard and 8x10 concrete patio. Open floor plan concept with staggered kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and pantry. The large master bedroom features 2 sinks ensuite master bath, large size shower, and walk-in closet. The upstairs secondary and third bedroom features walk-in closets and share a full upstairs bathroom. There is a guest half bathroom on the main level along with a spacious entry with a coat closet. No marijuana growing or production! No smoking!

For more details on showing and renting this property, contact Mai Robinson, Peak Real Estate Connection at coloradobrokers.mairobinson@gmail.com or 719.277.6608

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5730014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6055 Meadowbank Ln have any available units?
6055 Meadowbank Ln has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6055 Meadowbank Ln have?
Some of 6055 Meadowbank Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6055 Meadowbank Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6055 Meadowbank Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6055 Meadowbank Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6055 Meadowbank Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6055 Meadowbank Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6055 Meadowbank Ln does offer parking.
Does 6055 Meadowbank Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6055 Meadowbank Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6055 Meadowbank Ln have a pool?
No, 6055 Meadowbank Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6055 Meadowbank Ln have accessible units?
No, 6055 Meadowbank Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6055 Meadowbank Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6055 Meadowbank Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
