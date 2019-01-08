All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 15 2020

5840 Corinth Drive

5840 Corinth Drive · (719) 377-2387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5840 Corinth Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Sundown

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5840 Corinth Drive · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2128 sqft

Amenities

4 bedroom Stetson Hills Ranch with amazing patio/views - This spacious 4 bedroom rancher is conveniently located in Stetson Hills off the Powers Shopping Corridor just minutes from all the Springs best new Shopping and Dining. It's a an easy commute to All local military bases and Downtown. Main level features a cozy living room with fireplace, large master bedroom retreat, 2 guest beds, laundry with w/d hook ups, full bath and galley kitchen/dining room with tons of great natural light that walks out to deck with Amazing Mountain Views. The basement has a large family room with walk out patio, 4th bedroom and another full bath. The back yard is beautifully landscaped, has a covered patio with full size private storage shed and opens up to a community hiking/walking trail. This is a smoke and drug free home. No MMJ growing, cultivating or smoking allowed. Pets subject to approval and additional deposit.

(RLNE5851533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5840 Corinth Drive have any available units?
5840 Corinth Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5840 Corinth Drive have?
Some of 5840 Corinth Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5840 Corinth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5840 Corinth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5840 Corinth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5840 Corinth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5840 Corinth Drive offer parking?
No, 5840 Corinth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5840 Corinth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5840 Corinth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5840 Corinth Drive have a pool?
No, 5840 Corinth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5840 Corinth Drive have accessible units?
No, 5840 Corinth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5840 Corinth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5840 Corinth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
