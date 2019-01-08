5840 Corinth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedroom Stetson Hills Ranch with amazing patio/views - This spacious 4 bedroom rancher is conveniently located in Stetson Hills off the Powers Shopping Corridor just minutes from all the Springs best new Shopping and Dining. It's a an easy commute to All local military bases and Downtown. Main level features a cozy living room with fireplace, large master bedroom retreat, 2 guest beds, laundry with w/d hook ups, full bath and galley kitchen/dining room with tons of great natural light that walks out to deck with Amazing Mountain Views. The basement has a large family room with walk out patio, 4th bedroom and another full bath. The back yard is beautifully landscaped, has a covered patio with full size private storage shed and opens up to a community hiking/walking trail. This is a smoke and drug free home. No MMJ growing, cultivating or smoking allowed. Pets subject to approval and additional deposit.



(RLNE5851533)