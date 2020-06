Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

5535 Sunrise Mesa Drive Available 07/11/20 BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours.Upon approval of the application the deposit is due in certified check or money order.Please look at our website for information regarding this property at www.proadvantagepm.com



FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, FLEX ROOM CAN BE USED AS A FORMAL DINING ROOM OR OFFICE, LARGE DINING AREA WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING, GOURMET KITCHEN FEATURES DOUBLE OVEN, GAS RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, LARGE ISLAND AND PANTRY, MASTER BEDROOM WITH ADJOINING 5 PIECE BATH, WALK-IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE PATIO. LAUNDRY ROOM ON UPPER LEVEL WITH FRONT LOAD WASHER/DRYER. TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH, FINISHED BASEMENT OFFERS A SPACIOUS RECREATION ROOM, FOURTH BEDROOM AND 3/4 BATH. NO MAINTENANCE FENCED BACKYARD (ARTIFICIAL TURF), TWO CAR GARAGE AT THE BACK OF THE HOME, CENTRAL A/C. DISTRICT 20 SCHOOLS IN WOLF RANCH COMMUNITY



NO PETS ALLOWED



DIRECTIONS; FROM POWERS, EAST ON RESEARCH, LEFT ON GRAND CORDERA, RIGHT ON SKY MEADOW DRIVE, RIGHT ON SUNSTONE DRIVE, LEFT ON SUNRISE MESA DRIVE



***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS***



(RLNE5827394)