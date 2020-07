Amenities

This Stetson Hills home provides convenient access to a movie theater, shopping, parks, restaurants, supermarkets, major highways, and schools. Clean and well maintained, 2100 square foot stucco home with a spacious kitchen, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, vinyl wood look floors, and new carpet throughout. Basement carpet will be installed prior to occupancy. Absolutely no pets. No sign. The application is accessible through documents feature.