All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 504 S 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
504 S 9th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

504 S 9th Street

504 South 9th Street · (719) 999-5665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

504 South 9th Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Side 4 Bed/2 Bath - Rental Terms: 1 YEAR
Rent: $1,585.
Available: Now
Application Fee: $40.00
Security Deposit: $1,585

This West Side 4 Bedroom Home is Located Right off 8th St Near Wal-Mart.

The Inside Has Four Bedrooms, Two Tiled Bathrooms, A Huge Kitchen, Newer Kitchen Appliances and Newer Counter tops & Cabinets. One Bedroom has Cool Storage Loft with Ladder.

Large Living Room has built-in Bookshelves, Floor to Ceiling Western-Facing Windows, and a Wood-burning Fireplace!

Beautifully Refinished Hardwood Floors in all Bedrooms and Hall.

Property has Wonderful Tiered Backyard with lots of Trees and Privacy!

SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE NOW!
Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing, Monday through Friday, 9am to 5 pm.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!
Also, Please Visit Our Website To See Other Rental Properties That Are Available & To Apply Online:

WWW.SPRINGWATERMGMT.COM

(RLNE2811465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 S 9th Street have any available units?
504 S 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 504 S 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 S 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 S 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 S 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 504 S 9th Street offer parking?
No, 504 S 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 S 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 S 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 S 9th Street have a pool?
No, 504 S 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 S 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 504 S 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 S 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 S 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 S 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 S 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 504 S 9th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Featherstone Apartments
3807 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity