504 S 9th Street

West Side 4 Bed/2 Bath - Rental Terms: 1 YEAR

Rent: $1,585.

Available: Now

Application Fee: $40.00

Security Deposit: $1,585



This West Side 4 Bedroom Home is Located Right off 8th St Near Wal-Mart.



The Inside Has Four Bedrooms, Two Tiled Bathrooms, A Huge Kitchen, Newer Kitchen Appliances and Newer Counter tops & Cabinets. One Bedroom has Cool Storage Loft with Ladder.



Large Living Room has built-in Bookshelves, Floor to Ceiling Western-Facing Windows, and a Wood-burning Fireplace!



Beautifully Refinished Hardwood Floors in all Bedrooms and Hall.



Property has Wonderful Tiered Backyard with lots of Trees and Privacy!



SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE NOW!

Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing, Monday through Friday, 9am to 5 pm.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!

Also, Please Visit Our Website To See Other Rental Properties That Are Available & To Apply Online:



WWW.SPRINGWATERMGMT.COM



