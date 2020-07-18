504 S 9th Street

Amenities
West Side 4 Bed/2 Bath - Rental Terms: 1 YEAR
Rent: $1,585.
Available: Now
Application Fee: $40.00
Security Deposit: $1,585
This West Side 4 Bedroom Home is Located Right off 8th St Near Wal-Mart.
The Inside Has Four Bedrooms, Two Tiled Bathrooms, A Huge Kitchen, Newer Kitchen Appliances and Newer Counter tops & Cabinets. One Bedroom has Cool Storage Loft with Ladder.
Large Living Room has built-in Bookshelves, Floor to Ceiling Western-Facing Windows, and a Wood-burning Fireplace!
Beautifully Refinished Hardwood Floors in all Bedrooms and Hall.
Property has Wonderful Tiered Backyard with lots of Trees and Privacy!
SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE NOW!
Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing, Monday through Friday, 9am to 5 pm.
PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!
Also, Please Visit Our Website To See Other Rental Properties That Are Available & To Apply Online:
WWW.SPRINGWATERMGMT.COM
(RLNE2811465)