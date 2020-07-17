All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

4831 Harrier Ridge Dr

4831 Harrier Ridge Drive · (719) 632-0463
Location

4831 Harrier Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Southborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice town home with easy access to Ft. Carson features central air conditioning, 5 piece master bathroom, small fenced yard, and a 2 car detached garage! Unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer. 1,520 sq. ft. of living space. District 2 schools. One small dog or cat may be allowed with additional deposit. Additional deposit for a pet shall be $500 if pet is over 1 year old or $1,000 if pet is under 1 year old. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

This property is available for move in on 8/12/20

This property is still occupied by the current Resident. Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to show this property until the current Resident vacates. We are still accepting applications on the property and are open to renting 'sight unseen.' Showings will be available once the current Resident vacates. Thank you for your understanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr have any available units?
4831 Harrier Ridge Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr have?
Some of 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4831 Harrier Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4831 Harrier Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
