4831 Harrier Ridge Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice town home with easy access to Ft. Carson features central air conditioning, 5 piece master bathroom, small fenced yard, and a 2 car detached garage! Unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer. 1,520 sq. ft. of living space. District 2 schools. One small dog or cat may be allowed with additional deposit. Additional deposit for a pet shall be $500 if pet is over 1 year old or $1,000 if pet is under 1 year old. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905



This property is available for move in on 8/12/20



