3858 Smoke Tree Dr

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 10/02/20 Nice 4 bedroom townhouse in great school district - Property Id: 239523



*This is fully furnished **Lease 6 months or longer is available. A cleaning fee of $350 is assessed for each signed lease.

This is a 1840sf furnished town house. There are 4 bedrooms and three bathrooms. There are two reserved parking spots. It has a great school district for children of all ages which is great for families with kids. It is close enough to the mountain that you only need to drive such a short distance to get to tourist attractions like Garden of the Gods, Caves of the winds, Seven Falls, and last but not least, Manitou Springs. It is close to grocery stores like King Soopers, Safeway,Target and Walmart. It is only about 20 minutes to Coolorado Springs airport and it is also close to a few Air Force Bases. It is close to a lot of things and only a few miles from the two new hospitals up north: 2.1 miles away from St. Francis Hospital on E Woodmen Rd and 2.5 miles south of Memorial Hospital North that is located on Briargate Parkway.

No Pets Allowed



