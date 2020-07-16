All apartments in Colorado Springs
3858 Smoke Tree Dr

3858 Smoke Tree Drive · (571) 752-7220
Location

3858 Smoke Tree Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2950 · Avail. Oct 2

$2,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 10/02/20 Nice 4 bedroom townhouse in great school district - Property Id: 239523

*This is fully furnished **Lease 6 months or longer is available. A cleaning fee of $350 is assessed for each signed lease.
This is a 1840sf furnished town house. There are 4 bedrooms and three bathrooms. There are two reserved parking spots. It has a great school district for children of all ages which is great for families with kids. It is close enough to the mountain that you only need to drive such a short distance to get to tourist attractions like Garden of the Gods, Caves of the winds, Seven Falls, and last but not least, Manitou Springs. It is close to grocery stores like King Soopers, Safeway,Target and Walmart. It is only about 20 minutes to Coolorado Springs airport and it is also close to a few Air Force Bases. It is close to a lot of things and only a few miles from the two new hospitals up north: 2.1 miles away from St. Francis Hospital on E Woodmen Rd and 2.5 miles south of Memorial Hospital North that is located on Briargate Parkway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239523
Property Id 239523

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5868305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3858 Smoke Tree Dr have any available units?
3858 Smoke Tree Dr has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3858 Smoke Tree Dr have?
Some of 3858 Smoke Tree Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3858 Smoke Tree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3858 Smoke Tree Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3858 Smoke Tree Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3858 Smoke Tree Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3858 Smoke Tree Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3858 Smoke Tree Dr offers parking.
Does 3858 Smoke Tree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3858 Smoke Tree Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3858 Smoke Tree Dr have a pool?
No, 3858 Smoke Tree Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3858 Smoke Tree Dr have accessible units?
No, 3858 Smoke Tree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3858 Smoke Tree Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3858 Smoke Tree Dr has units with dishwashers.
