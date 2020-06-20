3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove

Amenities

DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit is minutes from Ft. Carson and Peterson AFB. There is a large open kitchen with adjacent eating space and a family room. The spacious 1,870 sq ft townhome boasts a private master suite with a 5-piece attached bath. There are two additional bedrooms with ample closet space and a full bath to share. This home has many extras, including AC and an attached garage, along with abundant street parking.



No Pets and No Smoking!!!



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.

Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Home is available for occupancy as of 6/26/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.



The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.

Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.

https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.