Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove

3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1753346
Location

3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Southborough

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit is minutes from Ft. Carson and Peterson AFB. There is a large open kitchen with adjacent eating space and a family room. The spacious 1,870 sq ft townhome boasts a private master suite with a 5-piece attached bath. There are two additional bedrooms with ample closet space and a full bath to share. This home has many extras, including AC and an attached garage, along with abundant street parking.

No Pets and No Smoking!!!

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.
Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Home is available for occupancy as of 6/26/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove have any available units?
3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove currently offering any rent specials?
3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove pet-friendly?
No, 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove offer parking?
Yes, 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove does offer parking.
Does 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove have a pool?
No, 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove does not have a pool.
Does 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove have accessible units?
No, 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove has units with air conditioning.
