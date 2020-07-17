3166 Harpy Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Remodeled Townhome in Canyon Springs at Soaring Eagles community. This townhome is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 Car Attached Garage. Enclosed front patio, Kitchen has smooth top range, built-in microwave/dishwasher, Center Island, Walk-in Pantry!!

Hardwood Luxury Vinyl Tile throughout the main level. Large Master Bedroom with a Huge Walk-In Closet!! Laundry room upstairs with 2 additional bedrooms. CLOSE TO FT CARSON, PETERSON AFB,



Tenant Responsible for All Utilities.



No Pets and No Smoking!!!



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.

Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Home is available for occupancy as of 8/10/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.



The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 700.

Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.

https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20



Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.