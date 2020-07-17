All apartments in Colorado Springs
3166 Harpy Grove
Last updated June 25 2020

3166 Harpy Grove

3166 Harpy Grove · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1987334
Location

3166 Harpy Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Southborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1561 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome in Canyon Springs at Soaring Eagles community. This townhome is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 Car Attached Garage. Enclosed front patio, Kitchen has smooth top range, built-in microwave/dishwasher, Center Island, Walk-in Pantry!!
Hardwood Luxury Vinyl Tile throughout the main level. Large Master Bedroom with a Huge Walk-In Closet!! Laundry room upstairs with 2 additional bedrooms. CLOSE TO FT CARSON, PETERSON AFB,

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities.

No Pets and No Smoking!!!

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.
Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Home is available for occupancy as of 8/10/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 700.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3166 Harpy Grove have any available units?
3166 Harpy Grove has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3166 Harpy Grove have?
Some of 3166 Harpy Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3166 Harpy Grove currently offering any rent specials?
3166 Harpy Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3166 Harpy Grove pet-friendly?
No, 3166 Harpy Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3166 Harpy Grove offer parking?
Yes, 3166 Harpy Grove offers parking.
Does 3166 Harpy Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3166 Harpy Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3166 Harpy Grove have a pool?
No, 3166 Harpy Grove does not have a pool.
Does 3166 Harpy Grove have accessible units?
No, 3166 Harpy Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 3166 Harpy Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3166 Harpy Grove has units with dishwashers.
