Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2988 Camino Cielo Ct

2988 Camino Cielo Court · (719) 593-9990 ext. 12
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2988 Camino Cielo Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Columbine Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2988 Camino Cielo Ct · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
2988 Camino Cielo - SHORT TERM LEASE - 6 MONTHS ONLY Built in 1984. Group 1

Scottsdale Townhomes. Well cared for end unit with enclosed front courtyard. Main floor has great room, wood burning fireplace with sliding glass door to deck. beautiful mountain views and open to a natural common area, dining nook, kitchen with pantry and appliances, 1/2 bath and entry to one car garage with opener. Upper level has 2 bedrooms, large bath and laundry closet with washer and dryer. Lower level has family room with 3rd bedroom and full bath. Property is part of an HOA and does have rules and regulations.

Owner prefers no pets. NON SMOKERS ONLY, this means that you do not smoke! NO MARIJUANA

Application guidelines: 1. Incomes must be three (3) times the amount of rent, 2. Credit score of 650 will consider 600 and above but will require a double deposit. 3. Income of 3x's the rent verified by LES, Employment Letter or 3 months of pay stubs. 4. Rental verification from past 5 years. Please visit our website at www.selectpropertyrentals.com or call 719-593-9990.

Liv rm 11x13**Fam rm 11x12-LL**Din 7x8**Kit 7x8
Master 12x12-U**Bdrm 10x10-U**Bdrm 10x10-U
School District #20**E-Frontier/M-Mountain Ridge/H-Rampart

Directions: Union Blvd north to Briargate Blvd turn right (east) to Scottsdale Town homes. (Just past bank) turn right

(RLNE2483011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2988 Camino Cielo Ct have any available units?
2988 Camino Cielo Ct has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2988 Camino Cielo Ct have?
Some of 2988 Camino Cielo Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2988 Camino Cielo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2988 Camino Cielo Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2988 Camino Cielo Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2988 Camino Cielo Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2988 Camino Cielo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2988 Camino Cielo Ct does offer parking.
Does 2988 Camino Cielo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2988 Camino Cielo Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2988 Camino Cielo Ct have a pool?
No, 2988 Camino Cielo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2988 Camino Cielo Ct have accessible units?
No, 2988 Camino Cielo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2988 Camino Cielo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2988 Camino Cielo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
