2988 Camino Cielo Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

2988 Camino Cielo - SHORT TERM LEASE - 6 MONTHS ONLY Built in 1984. Group 1



Scottsdale Townhomes. Well cared for end unit with enclosed front courtyard. Main floor has great room, wood burning fireplace with sliding glass door to deck. beautiful mountain views and open to a natural common area, dining nook, kitchen with pantry and appliances, 1/2 bath and entry to one car garage with opener. Upper level has 2 bedrooms, large bath and laundry closet with washer and dryer. Lower level has family room with 3rd bedroom and full bath. Property is part of an HOA and does have rules and regulations.



Owner prefers no pets. NON SMOKERS ONLY, this means that you do not smoke! NO MARIJUANA



Application guidelines: 1. Incomes must be three (3) times the amount of rent, 2. Credit score of 650 will consider 600 and above but will require a double deposit. 3. Income of 3x's the rent verified by LES, Employment Letter or 3 months of pay stubs. 4. Rental verification from past 5 years. Please visit our website at www.selectpropertyrentals.com or call 719-593-9990.



Liv rm 11x13**Fam rm 11x12-LL**Din 7x8**Kit 7x8

Master 12x12-U**Bdrm 10x10-U**Bdrm 10x10-U

School District #20**E-Frontier/M-Mountain Ridge/H-Rampart



Directions: Union Blvd north to Briargate Blvd turn right (east) to Scottsdale Town homes. (Just past bank) turn right



(RLNE2483011)