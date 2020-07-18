2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

MUST SEE!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath town home is available for rent in North Colorado Springs. Spacious 1800 sq ft unit with 18ft ceilings. Open concept living room and kitchen, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Master suite with a huge walk in closet and private bathroom. Washer and dryer included and lots of storage. Attached one car garage. Huge private patio. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! (water, gas, electric)



This town home is available August 1st. The monthly rent is $1,700. 12 month, 18 month and 24 month leases available. The security deposit is $1,700. No pets and no smoking allowed. The application fee is $35 per adult, apply online at impactpm.pro. Please TEXT Jeff Child with Impact Property Management at 720-515-5118 for more information about this rental.