All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:16 AM

2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1

2742 N Gate Blvd · (720) 515-5118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2742 N Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Flying Horse Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MUST SEE!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath town home is available for rent in North Colorado Springs. Spacious 1800 sq ft unit with 18ft ceilings. Open concept living room and kitchen, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Master suite with a huge walk in closet and private bathroom. Washer and dryer included and lots of storage. Attached one car garage. Huge private patio. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! (water, gas, electric)

This town home is available August 1st. The monthly rent is $1,700. 12 month, 18 month and 24 month leases available. The security deposit is $1,700. No pets and no smoking allowed. The application fee is $35 per adult, apply online at impactpm.pro. Please TEXT Jeff Child with Impact Property Management at 720-515-5118 for more information about this rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 offers parking.
Does 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Glen at Briargate
1510 Chapel Hills Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity