1824 South 8th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 2 Bedroom for only $1,495/month!



*MORE PHOTOS TO COME*



This 2 Bedroom 2 bath house at 1760 square feet located near Cheyenne Creek could be your next home! 1824 S. 8th St is a quality built Ranch style home featuring a spacious yard with a stucco wall surrounding the property to give total privacy. The interior of the home includes lots of the original 1920’s charm that's rare to find, including stunning original wood flooring, a wood burning fireplace, large windows throughout the home, large eat in formal dining room, and a roomy family room. Kitchen connects to a convenient mud room and half bath.Two main floor bedrooms, and a full bathroom including a shower/tub combo! Close to shopping and walking distance to D-12 schools!



Amenities also include :



-Washer/dryer in unit

-Mud room

-Ceiling fans

-Fire place

-Hardwood flooring

-Partially finished basement

-Fenced yard

-Ceramic tile

-Detached one car garage

-Dishwasher



*Renters insurance required to lease*



Restrictions:

Dogs: Dogs (ok)

Cats: Cats (ok)

Pets may be considered with owner approval. Pet Fee and Pet Deposits will apply per approved pet.



Rent : $1,495 / SD : $1,495

Year built : 1928

Parking : One car garage

Utilities : Tenants to have utilities in their name with Colorado Springs Utilities for the duration of the lease. Account number to be provided to PPG at lease signing.

Waste Service : Tenant to set up with Waste Management and pay directly

School District : D-12

Tenant to take care of the yards

Contact us to schedule a showing.