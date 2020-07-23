1824 South 8th Street

Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom for only $1,495/month!
*MORE PHOTOS TO COME*
This 2 Bedroom 2 bath house at 1760 square feet located near Cheyenne Creek could be your next home! 1824 S. 8th St is a quality built Ranch style home featuring a spacious yard with a stucco wall surrounding the property to give total privacy. The interior of the home includes lots of the original 1920’s charm that's rare to find, including stunning original wood flooring, a wood burning fireplace, large windows throughout the home, large eat in formal dining room, and a roomy family room. Kitchen connects to a convenient mud room and half bath.Two main floor bedrooms, and a full bathroom including a shower/tub combo! Close to shopping and walking distance to D-12 schools!
Amenities also include :
-Washer/dryer in unit
-Mud room
-Ceiling fans
-Fire place
-Hardwood flooring
-Partially finished basement
-Fenced yard
-Ceramic tile
-Detached one car garage
-Dishwasher
*Renters insurance required to lease*
Restrictions:
Dogs: Dogs (ok)
Cats: Cats (ok)
Pets may be considered with owner approval. Pet Fee and Pet Deposits will apply per approved pet.
Rent : $1,495 / SD : $1,495
Year built : 1928
Parking : One car garage
Utilities : Tenants to have utilities in their name with Colorado Springs Utilities for the duration of the lease. Account number to be provided to PPG at lease signing.
Waste Service : Tenant to set up with Waste Management and pay directly
School District : D-12
Tenant to take care of the yards
Contact us to schedule a showing.