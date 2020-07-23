All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 20 2020 at 9:55 PM

1824 South 8th Street

1824 South 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1824 South 8th Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Broadmoor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 2 Bedroom for only $1,495/month!

*MORE PHOTOS TO COME*

This 2 Bedroom 2 bath house at 1760 square feet located near Cheyenne Creek could be your next home! 1824 S. 8th St is a quality built Ranch style home featuring a spacious yard with a stucco wall surrounding the property to give total privacy. The interior of the home includes lots of the original 1920’s charm that's rare to find, including stunning original wood flooring, a wood burning fireplace, large windows throughout the home, large eat in formal dining room, and a roomy family room. Kitchen connects to a convenient mud room and half bath.Two main floor bedrooms, and a full bathroom including a shower/tub combo! Close to shopping and walking distance to D-12 schools!

Amenities also include :

-Washer/dryer in unit
-Mud room
-Ceiling fans
-Fire place
-Hardwood flooring
-Partially finished basement
-Fenced yard
-Ceramic tile
-Detached one car garage
-Dishwasher

*Renters insurance required to lease*

Restrictions:
Dogs: Dogs (ok)
Cats: Cats (ok)
Pets may be considered with owner approval. Pet Fee and Pet Deposits will apply per approved pet.

Rent : $1,495 / SD : $1,495
Year built : 1928
Parking : One car garage
Utilities : Tenants to have utilities in their name with Colorado Springs Utilities for the duration of the lease. Account number to be provided to PPG at lease signing.
Waste Service : Tenant to set up with Waste Management and pay directly
School District : D-12
Tenant to take care of the yards
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 South 8th Street have any available units?
1824 South 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 South 8th Street have?
Some of 1824 South 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 South 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1824 South 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 South 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 South 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1824 South 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1824 South 8th Street offers parking.
Does 1824 South 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 South 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 South 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1824 South 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1824 South 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1824 South 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 South 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 South 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
