Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:12 PM

1630 Cheyenne Boulevard

1630 Cheyenne Boulevard · (719) 331-0277
Location

1630 Cheyenne Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Broadmoor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2832 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2832 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Internet, trash/recycling and utilities included in rent. Furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom house for rent 1 month min rental. Ground floor has living room with a breakfast bar, bedroom with queen sized bed, full bathroom and a spacious laundry room with room for storage. Second floor has an open floor plan with full kitchen, living room and dining room, master bedroom with queen bed, walk-in closet and double sinks in the master bath.Starting September 4, 2020 3-9 month leases will be available. Internet, trash/recycling and utilities included in rent. Living space opens up to covered porch and a fenced in yard. Lots of closet space. Utility shed for some additional storage. No access to garage, but has driveway parking. Located in the eclectic Cheyenne Canon neighborhood within walking distance to hiking, running and mountain biking trails in Stratton Open Space. This house is close to trails, the zoo, state parks, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado historical district, Ivy Wild, the 5-Diamond BroadMoor Resort, Garden of the Gods, and right across the street from Sacred Grounds Coffee shop. You’ll love this serene mountain setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard have any available units?
1630 Cheyenne Boulevard has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard have?
Some of 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Cheyenne Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Cheyenne Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
