1630 Cheyenne Boulevard

Internet, trash/recycling and utilities included in rent. Furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom house for rent 1 month min rental. Ground floor has living room with a breakfast bar, bedroom with queen sized bed, full bathroom and a spacious laundry room with room for storage. Second floor has an open floor plan with full kitchen, living room and dining room, master bedroom with queen bed, walk-in closet and double sinks in the master bath.Starting September 4, 2020 3-9 month leases will be available. Internet, trash/recycling and utilities included in rent. Living space opens up to covered porch and a fenced in yard. Lots of closet space. Utility shed for some additional storage. No access to garage, but has driveway parking. Located in the eclectic Cheyenne Canon neighborhood within walking distance to hiking, running and mountain biking trails in Stratton Open Space. This house is close to trails, the zoo, state parks, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado historical district, Ivy Wild, the 5-Diamond BroadMoor Resort, Garden of the Gods, and right across the street from Sacred Grounds Coffee shop. You’ll love this serene mountain setting.