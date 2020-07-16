112 North Walnut Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

Available move in date: August 5, 2020



PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THROUGH OUR COMPANY WEBSITE www.progressivepropertygroup.com UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTAL PROPERTIES PAGE.



Come and view this beautiful 2- bedroom, 1-bathroom stucco home located in the Westside. This home has recently upgraded black kitchen appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the convenience of in unit laundromat with larger capacity electric washer/dryer, shed in the back for additional storage, front porch and 1-reserved parking spot. In addition, unit has ample storage options, fenced backyard and spacious living areas. New floors will be installed prior to move in (carpet in the bedrooms and Pergo everywhere else).



This unit is ideal for residents looking for an affordable, yet spacious floor plan to call home in downtown area. Located less than 1-mile from the freeway, Old Colorado City, Downtown and is convenient for the everyday-commuter! It is within walking distance of local community parks, an abundance of highly rated restaurants, shopping centers, schools and entertainment options.



Additional Features and Amenities Include:

- Kitchens includes refrigerator, range/oven, built-in-microwave and dishwasher

-Ceiling fans

-Shed, front porch and fenced backyard

-View of the Pikes Peaks Mountain

-Washer & Dryer Included

-Partially xeriscape front yard

-1-parking spot and street parking



Restrictions

Housing Assistance: Not Available

Dogs: Ok

Cats: No

Dog must be under 40lbs. Pet fee of $300 and pet rent of $25/Mo will apply.



UTILITY INFORMTION

*Tenant must all Utilities in their name and pay directly to Colorado Springs Utility.

*Tenant must set up trash in their name and pay directly to vendor of their choice.

DISCLAIMER

*Tenant must have renters insurance



DO NOT MISS OUT ON THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THIS INVITING HOME ALL YOURS!

Schedule a showing online today!



Move In Special: Military receives half off of application fee with valid military I.D.

Year Built: 1924

Floor(s):1



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:



-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.

-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.

-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.



Contact us to schedule a showing.