Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:50 PM

112 North Walnut Street

112 North Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

112 North Walnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Available move in date: August 5, 2020

PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THROUGH OUR COMPANY WEBSITE www.progressivepropertygroup.com UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTAL PROPERTIES PAGE.

Come and view this beautiful 2- bedroom, 1-bathroom stucco home located in the Westside. This home has recently upgraded black kitchen appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the convenience of in unit laundromat with larger capacity electric washer/dryer, shed in the back for additional storage, front porch and 1-reserved parking spot. In addition, unit has ample storage options, fenced backyard and spacious living areas. New floors will be installed prior to move in (carpet in the bedrooms and Pergo everywhere else).

This unit is ideal for residents looking for an affordable, yet spacious floor plan to call home in downtown area. Located less than 1-mile from the freeway, Old Colorado City, Downtown and is convenient for the everyday-commuter! It is within walking distance of local community parks, an abundance of highly rated restaurants, shopping centers, schools and entertainment options.

Additional Features and Amenities Include:
- Kitchens includes refrigerator, range/oven, built-in-microwave and dishwasher
-Ceiling fans
-Shed, front porch and fenced backyard
-View of the Pikes Peaks Mountain
-Washer & Dryer Included
-Partially xeriscape front yard
-1-parking spot and street parking

Restrictions
Housing Assistance: Not Available
Dogs: Ok
Cats: No
Dog must be under 40lbs. Pet fee of $300 and pet rent of $25/Mo will apply.

UTILITY INFORMTION
*Tenant must all Utilities in their name and pay directly to Colorado Springs Utility.
*Tenant must set up trash in their name and pay directly to vendor of their choice.
DISCLAIMER
*Tenant must have renters insurance

DO NOT MISS OUT ON THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THIS INVITING HOME ALL YOURS!
Schedule a showing online today!

Move In Special: Military receives half off of application fee with valid military I.D.
Year Built: 1924
Floor(s):1

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:

-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.
-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.
-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 112 North Walnut Street have any available units?
112 North Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 North Walnut Street have?
Some of 112 North Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 North Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 North Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 North Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 North Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 112 North Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 112 North Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 112 North Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 North Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 North Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 112 North Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 North Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 112 North Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 North Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 North Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.

