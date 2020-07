Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage yoga bbq/grill business center hot tub

Sitting at the foothills of the majestic Rocky Mountains, you’ll find fantastic upgrades at Verdant Apartments in Boulder, CO.



At Verdant you can live your best Boulder life. Show off your apartment that features granite countertops, subway tile backsplashes, eco-friendly flooring, and premium fixtures. With premium amenities like a saltwater pool, you may just want to stay in. If you're feeling social, check out the Boulder nightlife just a stone's throw away, or take a quick trip with easy access to I-25 and Denver.



Visit us today and let us show you why our apartments are the best place to call home!