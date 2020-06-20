954 7th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Rose Hill Near Chautauqua Park with Amazing Views! - This beautifully remodeled family home is on a dead end street in a really nice and quiet neighborhood. It is within walking distance to Flatirons Elementary School, Chautauqua Park, downtown Boulder, and campus! Very open floor-plan with TONS of space. HUGE BEDROOMS with stunning views and lots of windows for great sunlight!



-Beautiful Wood Floors!

-One of the Most Coveted Areas to Live in Boulder/Prime Location!

-Fresh Paint Throughout the Home!

-Updated Kitchen with New Refrigerator and Sink Faucet!

-Remodeled Bathrooms!

-Brand New Lighting Throughout the Home!

-Brand New Carpet in the Bedrooms!

-Very Private Home/Very Quiet Street!

-Garage!

-Several Playgrounds Nearby!

-Outside Treehouse Deck with Views of the Beautiful Flatirons!

-Landscaping Included!

-Washer and Dryer Included!

-SPACE SPACE SPACE



**Available ASAP, don't miss out on this beautiful home!**



(RLNE5771820)