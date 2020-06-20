954 7th Street

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Rose Hill Near Chautauqua Park with Amazing Views! - This beautifully remodeled family home is on a dead end street in a really nice and quiet neighborhood. It is within walking distance to Flatirons Elementary School, Chautauqua Park, downtown Boulder, and campus! Very open floor-plan with TONS of space. HUGE BEDROOMS with stunning views and lots of windows for great sunlight!
-Beautiful Wood Floors!
-One of the Most Coveted Areas to Live in Boulder/Prime Location!
-Fresh Paint Throughout the Home!
-Updated Kitchen with New Refrigerator and Sink Faucet!
-Remodeled Bathrooms!
-Brand New Lighting Throughout the Home!
-Brand New Carpet in the Bedrooms!
-Very Private Home/Very Quiet Street!
-Garage!
-Several Playgrounds Nearby!
-Outside Treehouse Deck with Views of the Beautiful Flatirons!
-Landscaping Included!
-Washer and Dryer Included!
-SPACE SPACE SPACE
**Available ASAP, don't miss out on this beautiful home!**
(RLNE5771820)