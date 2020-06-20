All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 954 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
954 7th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

954 7th Street

954 7th Street · (970) 776-0819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

954 7th Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Grant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 954 7th Street · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Rose Hill Near Chautauqua Park with Amazing Views! - This beautifully remodeled family home is on a dead end street in a really nice and quiet neighborhood. It is within walking distance to Flatirons Elementary School, Chautauqua Park, downtown Boulder, and campus! Very open floor-plan with TONS of space. HUGE BEDROOMS with stunning views and lots of windows for great sunlight!

-Beautiful Wood Floors!
-One of the Most Coveted Areas to Live in Boulder/Prime Location!
-Fresh Paint Throughout the Home!
-Updated Kitchen with New Refrigerator and Sink Faucet!
-Remodeled Bathrooms!
-Brand New Lighting Throughout the Home!
-Brand New Carpet in the Bedrooms!
-Very Private Home/Very Quiet Street!
-Garage!
-Several Playgrounds Nearby!
-Outside Treehouse Deck with Views of the Beautiful Flatirons!
-Landscaping Included!
-Washer and Dryer Included!
-SPACE SPACE SPACE

**Available ASAP, don't miss out on this beautiful home!**

(RLNE5771820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 7th Street have any available units?
954 7th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 954 7th Street have?
Some of 954 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
954 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 954 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 954 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 954 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 954 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 954 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 7th Street have a pool?
No, 954 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 954 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 954 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 954 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 954 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 954 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 954 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 954 7th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Two Nine North
1955 30th St
Boulder, CO 80301
Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity