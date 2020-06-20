All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

945 30th St A

945 30th Street · (720) 272-6000
Location

945 30th Street, Boulder, CO 80303
Baseline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Unit A Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom between C.U. East & Main Campuses - Property Id: 193713

Preleasing most convenient central Boulder location on 30th Street, south of Colorado Blvd. WALK or BIKE to Baseline stores, Sprouts, to the south, and 29th Street Mall, Cineplex, Apple Store, king Soopers to the north. Conveniently located between East & Main C.U. Campuses. Off-street parking, on-site laundry, bike racks. Bus stop and bike lanes right outside. Bike to Boulder Creek path, leading downtown to bandshell concerts, farmers market, or Pearl Street .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193713
Property Id 193713

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 30th St A have any available units?
945 30th St A has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 945 30th St A have?
Some of 945 30th St A's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 30th St A currently offering any rent specials?
945 30th St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 30th St A pet-friendly?
No, 945 30th St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 945 30th St A offer parking?
Yes, 945 30th St A does offer parking.
Does 945 30th St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 30th St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 30th St A have a pool?
No, 945 30th St A does not have a pool.
Does 945 30th St A have accessible units?
No, 945 30th St A does not have accessible units.
Does 945 30th St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 30th St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 945 30th St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 30th St A does not have units with air conditioning.
