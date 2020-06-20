945 30th St A

Amenities
Unit A Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom between C.U. East & Main Campuses - Property Id: 193713
Preleasing most convenient central Boulder location on 30th Street, south of Colorado Blvd. WALK or BIKE to Baseline stores, Sprouts, to the south, and 29th Street Mall, Cineplex, Apple Store, king Soopers to the north. Conveniently located between East & Main C.U. Campuses. Off-street parking, on-site laundry, bike racks. Bus stop and bike lanes right outside. Bike to Boulder Creek path, leading downtown to bandshell concerts, farmers market, or Pearl Street .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193713
Property Id 193713
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5811894)