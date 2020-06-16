All apartments in Boulder
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:17 AM

715 Marine St - 5

715 Marine St · (303) 449-2649
Location

715 Marine St, Boulder, CO 80302
Flatirons

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Lease term: August 2nd – July 30th

Occupancy Limit: FOUR UNRELATED TENANTS (per apartment)

715 Marine Street consists of the original house that was split into two apartments, and a 6-unit addition on the back. The house and addition are separated by the on-site laundry room. The central location is easy walking distance from CU campus, the Hill and Pearl.

Apartments #5 & #6 are on the middle level. Each has its own deck with a porch swing. Carpet in the living room and bedrooms, and vinyl flooring in kitchen and baths. Each unit has its own deck with a porch swing.

All the apartments have a wood-burning fireplace and A/C unit in the living room, dishwasher in the kitchen, and access to the on-site laundry room.

Security deposits equal one-and-a-half times the monthly rent, with at least half due at lease signing. Remainder can be broken into three monthly payments.

CATS allowed with an extra $200 deposit per cat. Sorry, no dogs allowed in these apartments.

We have a set showing time, Monday through Friday, at each property. Please visit our website (Rent-Boulder.com) for this week's showing time, and call 303-449-2649 to let us know which day you can make it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Marine St - 5 have any available units?
715 Marine St - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 715 Marine St - 5 have?
Some of 715 Marine St - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Marine St - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
715 Marine St - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Marine St - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Marine St - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 715 Marine St - 5 offer parking?
No, 715 Marine St - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 715 Marine St - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Marine St - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Marine St - 5 have a pool?
No, 715 Marine St - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 715 Marine St - 5 have accessible units?
No, 715 Marine St - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Marine St - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Marine St - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Marine St - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 715 Marine St - 5 has units with air conditioning.
