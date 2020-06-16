715 Marine St - 5

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Lease term: August 2nd – July 30th



Occupancy Limit: FOUR UNRELATED TENANTS (per apartment)



715 Marine Street consists of the original house that was split into two apartments, and a 6-unit addition on the back. The house and addition are separated by the on-site laundry room. The central location is easy walking distance from CU campus, the Hill and Pearl.



Apartments #5 & #6 are on the middle level. Each has its own deck with a porch swing. Carpet in the living room and bedrooms, and vinyl flooring in kitchen and baths. Each unit has its own deck with a porch swing.



All the apartments have a wood-burning fireplace and A/C unit in the living room, dishwasher in the kitchen, and access to the on-site laundry room.



Security deposits equal one-and-a-half times the monthly rent, with at least half due at lease signing. Remainder can be broken into three monthly payments.



CATS allowed with an extra $200 deposit per cat. Sorry, no dogs allowed in these apartments.



We have a set showing time, Monday through Friday, at each property. Please visit our website (Rent-Boulder.com) for this week's showing time, and call 303-449-2649 to let us know which day you can make it.