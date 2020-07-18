Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 Available 08/07/20 2 Bed 1 Bath First Floor Corner Unit Manhattan Condo. Video Below - Video (Taken July 14th 2020): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYnU-WWvcm8&feature=youtu.be



2 bed 1 bath corner unit first floor condo in a convenient east Boulder location. .5 miles to Meadows on the Parkway Shopping Center (grocery stores, restaurants, shops, etc), short bike ride to campus, hiking/biking trails, open space, parks, East Boulder Rec Center, and extremely easy access to US 36 & Foothills Pkwy for commuting needs. Condo is also on a bus line.



Condo has an updated kitchen with all appliances and plenty of counter/cabinet space, new paint throughout, a spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace and sliding glass doors to the large fully covered deck with mountain views, a separate dining room off the kitchen, two good size bedrooms on opposite ends of the condo (no adjoining walls), a newer updated bathroom with tile backsplash and new vanity, and a laundry room with washer/dryer.



Condo has central AC, forced air heat, and washer/dryer in condo, one reserved carport, a storage locker on the balcony, plenty of on street/guest parking, and Tenant will have access to the community Pool.



Water, Sewer, Trash, Recycling, Landscaping, Snow Removal included in rent!



Sorry no pets per HOA.



Call or email to setup a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3362578)