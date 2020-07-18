All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
600 Manhattan Drive #A-1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

600 Manhattan Drive #A-1

600 Manhattan Dr · (303) 563-4105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

600 Manhattan Dr, Boulder, CO 80303
Keewaydin East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 Available 08/07/20 2 Bed 1 Bath First Floor Corner Unit Manhattan Condo. Video Below - Video (Taken July 14th 2020): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYnU-WWvcm8&feature=youtu.be

2 bed 1 bath corner unit first floor condo in a convenient east Boulder location. .5 miles to Meadows on the Parkway Shopping Center (grocery stores, restaurants, shops, etc), short bike ride to campus, hiking/biking trails, open space, parks, East Boulder Rec Center, and extremely easy access to US 36 & Foothills Pkwy for commuting needs. Condo is also on a bus line.

Condo has an updated kitchen with all appliances and plenty of counter/cabinet space, new paint throughout, a spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace and sliding glass doors to the large fully covered deck with mountain views, a separate dining room off the kitchen, two good size bedrooms on opposite ends of the condo (no adjoining walls), a newer updated bathroom with tile backsplash and new vanity, and a laundry room with washer/dryer.

Condo has central AC, forced air heat, and washer/dryer in condo, one reserved carport, a storage locker on the balcony, plenty of on street/guest parking, and Tenant will have access to the community Pool.

Water, Sewer, Trash, Recycling, Landscaping, Snow Removal included in rent!

Sorry no pets per HOA.

Call or email to setup a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3362578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 have any available units?
600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 have?
Some of 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 pet-friendly?
No, 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 offer parking?
Yes, 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 offers parking.
Does 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 have a pool?
Yes, 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 has a pool.
Does 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 have accessible units?
No, 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 600 Manhattan Drive #A-1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive
Boulder, CO 80303
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304
Gunbarrel Center
5340 Gunbarrel Center Court
Boulder, CO 80301
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity