5882 Orchard Creek Lane

Come check out this bright and spacious home in Gunbarrel! This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a huge three car garage, and a beautiful backyard. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes all the major appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, and an island that is perfect for casual dining or entertaining guests. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated formal dining space with large windows that allow natural light to pour in. The master suite is complete with a five piece bathroom, a ceiling fan, and a walk in closet. All the other bedrooms are spacious as well and include large closets and windows that keep the space bright. Downstairs you will find an unfinished basement that acts as a great space for extra storage. Outside you can enjoy some Colorado sunshine from the beautifully landscaped and fully fenced backyard. The location of this home is unbeatable as it is only minutes from King Soopers, Twin Lakes Open Space, Boulder Reservoir, and countless shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to Diagonal Highway. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher

Additional Features/Amenities: Two Balconies, Ceiling Fans, Unfinished Basement

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Attached 3-car Garage

School District: Boulder Valley



The property will be vacant on July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



