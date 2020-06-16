All apartments in Boulder
5882 Orchard Creek Lane

5882 Orchard Creek Lane · (720) 730-7186
Location

5882 Orchard Creek Lane, Boulder, CO 80301
Gunbarrel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2197 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come check out this bright and spacious home in Gunbarrel! This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a huge three car garage, and a beautiful backyard. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes all the major appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, and an island that is perfect for casual dining or entertaining guests. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated formal dining space with large windows that allow natural light to pour in. The master suite is complete with a five piece bathroom, a ceiling fan, and a walk in closet. All the other bedrooms are spacious as well and include large closets and windows that keep the space bright. Downstairs you will find an unfinished basement that acts as a great space for extra storage. Outside you can enjoy some Colorado sunshine from the beautifully landscaped and fully fenced backyard. The location of this home is unbeatable as it is only minutes from King Soopers, Twin Lakes Open Space, Boulder Reservoir, and countless shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to Diagonal Highway. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher
Additional Features/Amenities: Two Balconies, Ceiling Fans, Unfinished Basement
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Attached 3-car Garage
School District: Boulder Valley

The property will be vacant on July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

