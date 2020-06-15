Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage internet access range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

4025 Evans Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious, East Boulder Home in Great Neighborhood - Available 7/1! - Don't miss out on this spacious home in East Boulder - This lovely 2-story home features tons of natural light, an open layout, hardwood, and bamboo flooring, and a huge back yard. 2 bedrooms, family room, and living room on first floor - garden level. Upstairs there is a kitchen, living room, and 2 more bedrooms. There's native vegetation in the front, a big yard in the back, and a raised bed for gardening.



The house is on a quiet street near the Bear Creek bike path, Aurora 7 park, Meadows shopping center, and the 225 and 209 bus routes.



Nearby schools are High Peaks Elementary, Manhattan Middle, and Fairview High School.



Pets negotiable.



Please contact Fox Property Management for more information at 720.583.4369 today!



Zoning: RL-1; up to 3 unrelated individuals



(RLNE4187204)