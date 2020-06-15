All apartments in Boulder
Boulder, CO
4025 Evans Drive
4025 Evans Drive

4025 Evans Drive · (720) 583-4369
Location

4025 Evans Drive, Boulder, CO 80303
Park East

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4025 Evans Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$2,895

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
4025 Evans Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious, East Boulder Home in Great Neighborhood - Available 7/1! - Don't miss out on this spacious home in East Boulder - This lovely 2-story home features tons of natural light, an open layout, hardwood, and bamboo flooring, and a huge back yard. 2 bedrooms, family room, and living room on first floor - garden level. Upstairs there is a kitchen, living room, and 2 more bedrooms. There's native vegetation in the front, a big yard in the back, and a raised bed for gardening.

The house is on a quiet street near the Bear Creek bike path, Aurora 7 park, Meadows shopping center, and the 225 and 209 bus routes.

Nearby schools are High Peaks Elementary, Manhattan Middle, and Fairview High School.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact Fox Property Management for more information at 720.583.4369 today!

Zoning: RL-1; up to 3 unrelated individuals

(RLNE4187204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Evans Drive have any available units?
4025 Evans Drive has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4025 Evans Drive have?
Some of 4025 Evans Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Evans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Evans Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Evans Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 Evans Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4025 Evans Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4025 Evans Drive does offer parking.
Does 4025 Evans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4025 Evans Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Evans Drive have a pool?
No, 4025 Evans Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Evans Drive have accessible units?
No, 4025 Evans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Evans Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 Evans Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4025 Evans Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4025 Evans Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
