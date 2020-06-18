All apartments in Boulder
3950 Colorado Ave, #B

3950 Colorado Avenue · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3950 Colorado Avenue, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3950 Colorado Ave, #B · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
3950 Colorado Ave, #B Available 06/01/20 3B/2.5B Boulder Townhome Available 6/1 - Darling, 3B/2.5B townhouse located just off Colorado Ave and Foothills Parkway.
This townhome is in beautiful condition and ready for move in at the beginning of June!
There is a 2 car attached garage, storage and entrance on the bottom level.
The front door entrance leads to a lovely living room and stairs up to great room, kitchen, laundry and powder room.
The stairs up from there lead to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
The unit is spacious, full of light and has a lovely front area maintained by the HOA.
This property is perfect for those needing quick access to US36, but also walking and biking distance to campus, and all of what Boulder has to offer.

No pets per HOA
Please contact Fox Management Services for more information at 720-583-4369.
Showings pending due to health crisis. This property is able to be rented sight unseen and we are currently working on obtaining a video showing of the unit.

Rental License: RHL2015-00523
Zoning District: RM-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2260245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Colorado Ave, #B have any available units?
3950 Colorado Ave, #B has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3950 Colorado Ave, #B have?
Some of 3950 Colorado Ave, #B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 Colorado Ave, #B currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Colorado Ave, #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Colorado Ave, #B pet-friendly?
No, 3950 Colorado Ave, #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 3950 Colorado Ave, #B offer parking?
Yes, 3950 Colorado Ave, #B does offer parking.
Does 3950 Colorado Ave, #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3950 Colorado Ave, #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Colorado Ave, #B have a pool?
No, 3950 Colorado Ave, #B does not have a pool.
Does 3950 Colorado Ave, #B have accessible units?
No, 3950 Colorado Ave, #B does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Colorado Ave, #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3950 Colorado Ave, #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3950 Colorado Ave, #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3950 Colorado Ave, #B has units with air conditioning.
