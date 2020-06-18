Amenities

3950 Colorado Ave, #B Available 06/01/20 3B/2.5B Boulder Townhome Available 6/1 - Darling, 3B/2.5B townhouse located just off Colorado Ave and Foothills Parkway.

This townhome is in beautiful condition and ready for move in at the beginning of June!

There is a 2 car attached garage, storage and entrance on the bottom level.

The front door entrance leads to a lovely living room and stairs up to great room, kitchen, laundry and powder room.

The stairs up from there lead to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

The unit is spacious, full of light and has a lovely front area maintained by the HOA.

This property is perfect for those needing quick access to US36, but also walking and biking distance to campus, and all of what Boulder has to offer.



No pets per HOA

Please contact Fox Management Services for more information at 720-583-4369.

Showings pending due to health crisis. This property is able to be rented sight unseen and we are currently working on obtaining a video showing of the unit.



Rental License: RHL2015-00523

Zoning District: RM-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2260245)