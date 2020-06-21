Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool garage

3901 Apache Court, Unit E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful and Bright Boulder Duplex for Lease! July1 st! - Beautiful Boulder Duplex- Spacious and Bright! NEW carpet going in on first floor and NEW LVT flooring in Kitchen!



Beautiful mountain views from the front of the home. Covered car port and covered front patio that has sliding doors that open up to the kitchen.



Main floor: Vaulted ceilings. Large living room/dining room with sliding glass doors that open up to the fully fenced back patio. Spacious kitchen with all appliances, extra storage, and plenty of cabinet/counter space. Two good size bedrooms. One of the bedrooms has a walk in closet, its own sink, and connects to the full bathroom in between both bedrooms.



Upstairs: Large bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Full bathroom. Huge storage space.



Downstairs: Large bedroom with walk in closet. Updated bathroom. Huge laundry room with washer/dryer and plenty of extra storage.



IMPORTANT: Owner is using garage for storage. Tenants will be allowed to use the back of the garage for trashcans, some storage, etc. Owner will not be coming and going frequently for storage. Tenants have full access to driveway and carport.



Pets negotiable with extra deposit. This community has a POOL!



Tenants responsible for utilities.



Call or email to setup a showing.



RHL-0538170 Max. 3 unrelated.



(RLNE5834993)