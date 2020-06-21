All apartments in Boulder
3901 Apache Court, Unit E

3901 Apache Court · (303) 565-6778
Location

3901 Apache Court, Boulder, CO 80303
Frasier Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3901 Apache Court, Unit E · Avail. Jul 1

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3901 Apache Court, Unit E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful and Bright Boulder Duplex for Lease! July1 st! - Beautiful Boulder Duplex- Spacious and Bright! NEW carpet going in on first floor and NEW LVT flooring in Kitchen!

Beautiful mountain views from the front of the home. Covered car port and covered front patio that has sliding doors that open up to the kitchen.

Main floor: Vaulted ceilings. Large living room/dining room with sliding glass doors that open up to the fully fenced back patio. Spacious kitchen with all appliances, extra storage, and plenty of cabinet/counter space. Two good size bedrooms. One of the bedrooms has a walk in closet, its own sink, and connects to the full bathroom in between both bedrooms.

Upstairs: Large bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Full bathroom. Huge storage space.

Downstairs: Large bedroom with walk in closet. Updated bathroom. Huge laundry room with washer/dryer and plenty of extra storage.

IMPORTANT: Owner is using garage for storage. Tenants will be allowed to use the back of the garage for trashcans, some storage, etc. Owner will not be coming and going frequently for storage. Tenants have full access to driveway and carport.

Pets negotiable with extra deposit. This community has a POOL!

Tenants responsible for utilities.

Call or email to setup a showing.

RHL-0538170 Max. 3 unrelated.

(RLNE5834993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Apache Court, Unit E have any available units?
3901 Apache Court, Unit E has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3901 Apache Court, Unit E have?
Some of 3901 Apache Court, Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Apache Court, Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Apache Court, Unit E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Apache Court, Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Apache Court, Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Apache Court, Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Apache Court, Unit E does offer parking.
Does 3901 Apache Court, Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3901 Apache Court, Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Apache Court, Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 3901 Apache Court, Unit E has a pool.
Does 3901 Apache Court, Unit E have accessible units?
No, 3901 Apache Court, Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Apache Court, Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Apache Court, Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 Apache Court, Unit E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3901 Apache Court, Unit E does not have units with air conditioning.
