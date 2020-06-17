3895 Martin Drive

Amenities

Come tour this beautiful home located in the heart of East Boulder! This home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a spacious backyard, and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has an open layout with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island that is perfect for informal dining. The living area is spacious and open as well and includes a dedicated area for formal dining. Enjoy the convenience of a separate laundry room full equipped with a washer and dryer, as well as tons of storage space. Outside you will find a lovely fenced-in backyard with beautiful landscaping acting as the perfect space for entertaining or soaking up some Colorado sunshine. Just minutes away from this property you can find Pearl Street Mall, CU Boulder, Chautauqua Park, and many shops and restaurants. Commuting will be easy with quick access to both Highway 36 and Highway 93.



Pets: Yes

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Ceiling Fans

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Storm water (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: On-street parking

School District: Creekside Elementary / Fairview High School



The property will be vacant on June 28th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.