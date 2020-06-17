All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

3895 Martin Drive

3895 Martin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3895 Martin Drive, Boulder, CO 80305
Martin Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Come tour this beautiful home located in the heart of East Boulder! This home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a spacious backyard, and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has an open layout with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island that is perfect for informal dining. The living area is spacious and open as well and includes a dedicated area for formal dining. Enjoy the convenience of a separate laundry room full equipped with a washer and dryer, as well as tons of storage space. Outside you will find a lovely fenced-in backyard with beautiful landscaping acting as the perfect space for entertaining or soaking up some Colorado sunshine. Just minutes away from this property you can find Pearl Street Mall, CU Boulder, Chautauqua Park, and many shops and restaurants. Commuting will be easy with quick access to both Highway 36 and Highway 93.

Pets: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Ceiling Fans
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Storm water (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: On-street parking
School District: Creekside Elementary / Fairview High School

The property will be vacant on June 28th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3895 Martin Drive have any available units?
3895 Martin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 3895 Martin Drive have?
Some of 3895 Martin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3895 Martin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3895 Martin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3895 Martin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3895 Martin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3895 Martin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3895 Martin Drive does offer parking.
Does 3895 Martin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3895 Martin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3895 Martin Drive have a pool?
No, 3895 Martin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3895 Martin Drive have accessible units?
No, 3895 Martin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3895 Martin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3895 Martin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3895 Martin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3895 Martin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
