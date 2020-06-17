All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3601 Arapahoe Avenue #427

3601 Arapahoe Avenue · (303) 563-4105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO 80303
Transit Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 3601 Arapahoe Avenue #427 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
yoga
FURNISHED! Top Floor South West Facing Studio. Best Amenities In Town. READ LISTING! - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS!

FURNISHED!

WATCH VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lgwLBrgBW0&feature=emb_logo

AVAILABLE JUNE 7 2020. YEAR + LEASE.

Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties for at least the rest of the month per Colorado law. We will continue this for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.

There is no Bed in this furnished property.

Spacious High End Top Floor Studio Loft With Mountain Views In The Peloton. This Incredible Loft Has Hardwood Floors Throughout The Entry & Kitchen With The Kitchen Boasting Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & A Breakfast Bar. This Loft Has South West Facing Mountain Views And A Private Balcony. The Loft Comes With Full Access To The Peloton Club House Which Has A Year Round Heated Rooftop Pool, Two Hot Tubs, Outdoor Fireplace & Grill. In The Clubhouse There Is A Business Center With A Pool Table, Ping pong Table, Indoor Fireplace, Movie Theater & Full Gym With A Yoga/Spinning Studio. There Is Also Underground Secure Parking, Secure Building Entry, And Plenty More.

Easy Access To US 36 & Foothills Parkway & Walking Distance to The 29th Street Mall, Grocery Stores, Parks, Restaurants, And An Amazing Brewery/Restaurant Right Next Door!

Sorry No Pets & No Smoking

Fully Furnished- Furnished with Large Flat Screen Wall Mounted Television, High end surround sound system by Bose. Large High End Sectional Sofa, Bar Stools, Kitchen Supplies. Pretty much everything in the video except the bed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2132682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

