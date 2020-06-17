3601 Arapahoe Avenue #427

Amenities

FURNISHED! Top Floor South West Facing Studio. Best Amenities In Town. READ LISTING! - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS!



WATCH VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lgwLBrgBW0&feature=emb_logo



AVAILABLE JUNE 7 2020. YEAR + LEASE.



Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties for at least the rest of the month per Colorado law. We will continue this for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.



There is no Bed in this furnished property.



Spacious High End Top Floor Studio Loft With Mountain Views In The Peloton. This Incredible Loft Has Hardwood Floors Throughout The Entry & Kitchen With The Kitchen Boasting Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & A Breakfast Bar. This Loft Has South West Facing Mountain Views And A Private Balcony. The Loft Comes With Full Access To The Peloton Club House Which Has A Year Round Heated Rooftop Pool, Two Hot Tubs, Outdoor Fireplace & Grill. In The Clubhouse There Is A Business Center With A Pool Table, Ping pong Table, Indoor Fireplace, Movie Theater & Full Gym With A Yoga/Spinning Studio. There Is Also Underground Secure Parking, Secure Building Entry, And Plenty More.



Easy Access To US 36 & Foothills Parkway & Walking Distance to The 29th Street Mall, Grocery Stores, Parks, Restaurants, And An Amazing Brewery/Restaurant Right Next Door!



Sorry No Pets & No Smoking



Fully Furnished- Furnished with Large Flat Screen Wall Mounted Television, High end surround sound system by Bose. Large High End Sectional Sofa, Bar Stools, Kitchen Supplies. Pretty much everything in the video except the bed.



